The Challenge’s Fessy Shafaat makes bold statement ahead of Season 37

The Challenge’s Fessy Shafaat makes a bold claim about his elimination abilities for Season 37. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge star Fessy Shafaat is ready to take on all competitors when it comes to the MTV show’s physical elimination known as Hall Brawl.

After claiming a victory in the event this season on Double Agents, the former Big Brother star looks like he’s continuing to brag on being unbeatable in the event.

With a recent social media post, he asked fans who they think would beat him, prompting some interesting replies.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fessy posts about Hall Brawl excellence

Fessy may already be amongst the biggest and toughest competitors to defeat in the history of The Challenge, although he’s only appeared on two seasons so far.

Last season, he won his first-ever elimination by defeating former Challenge winner Jordan Wiseley in Pole Wrestle. He took on Nelson Thomas in the epic Hall Brawn elimination event this season and defeated him after crushing him physically and mentally in the middle of the hall.

That particular part of Season 36 rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way due to Fessy volunteering to go into elimination against someone who was supposedly a friend and ally on the show.

Nelson revealed after the episode aired that he had been dealing with a hand injury in the elimination that he suffered during a previous episode’s daily mission. He said Fessy was one of the few people who know he was hurt.

Ahead of Double Agents Episode 9, Fessy hopped on his official Instagram to share a clip of himself during that Hall Brawl elimination event.

“Who in challenge history beating me in a hall brawl? Let me know and if I’m on next season and the hall is down there will arrange that 🚫🧢,” Fessy wrote in his IG caption, seeming to issue a challenge.

thechallenge36

“Zack, CT, Derrick, Darrell, Marlon, Cory, Ashley, Rogan, Joss… etc.,” a fan suggested as several picks to take on Fessy.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“CT, Big Easy, Zach, Rogan, Kenny, Marlon, Hunter & Kamerion Wimbley (Champs vs Pros),” someone else commented.

“I would love to see you against CT or Zach. That would be a great match!” one fan wrote on Fessy’s post.

“Ill go hall brawl with you @fessyfitness in all honesty I think @mtvhunter would take you in the hall brawl also just my opinion 💯🏈❤💈🍻🤣,” another fan commented.

At least a few fans mentioned Marlon Williams in their suggested opponents for Fessy. Marlon actually called out Fessy on Twitter last month, calling him “scared” and saying, “You couldn’t beat me on your best day bro!”

You notice he not saying anything to me directly. Why? He scared!

*@fessyfitness quit the bs. You couldn’t beat me on your best day bro! #FactsMatter https://t.co/AByqKqbdJ4 — MarlonMTV (@blackzeusfit) January 27, 2021

Unfortunately, Marlon also mentioned on his Twitter that he hasn’t been getting contacted to come back on the show. The Real World: Portland star only appeared on Rivals II season, where he made it to the final. Since then, he’s put on a lot of size and continues to pursue bodybuilding, making him a potential candidate to defeat Fessy.

Fessy responds to fan criticism of his abilities

“Ok but is that the only elimination you feel comfortable in? Try working on being well rounded. A hall brawl isn’t always guaranteed,” a fan said in the comments.

“yeah like winning the first daily of the season in a memory challenge, swimming challenge, first to finish the math in my rookie final… first in two of the running challenges rookie season, anything else I’m missing.. first to finish the math in my first ever challenge as a rookie 🤫🤫🤫🤫,” Fessy fired back, giving evidence of his Challenge history.

Double Agents castmate Kyle Christie also popped in to stir things up a bit.

“@fessyfitness you’ve really outdone your arrogance here 🤣,” Kyle joked in the comments.

Fessy Shafaat is now in his second season of The Challenge. He originally debuted on Season 35, aka Total Madness, and was amongst finalists. He’d finish as a runner-up to Challenge G.O.A.T. Johnny Bananas.

With Double Agents, Fessy is looking to improve upon last season’s finish but will have some tough opposition once again, including another Challenge legend, Chris “CT” Tamburello.

Meanwhile, it seems Fessy is content to put a target on his back ahead of Season 37, although one has to wonder if his size and college football background gives him a clear advantage over his fellow male competitors.

Now fans will have to wait to see if he is back as part of the cast next season and if anyone there with him has what it takes to go head to head with him in Hall Brawl.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.