The Challenge legend says he’s going to fight Fessy Shafaat in boxing match after former UFC champ steps up

One of The Challenge OGs indicated he’s fighting Fessy Shafaat in a boxing match in 2022. Pic credit: Parramount+

It seems The Challenge star Fessy Shafaat may have that boxing match he requested as one of MTV’s all-time greats is ready for the fight.

Just recently, a two-time Challenge champion responded to a former UFC champion, who said he would “box Fessy” for CT Tamburello after CT didn’t seem interested in the fight.

That seems to give the two-time finalist, and former Big Brother star a few worthy opponents as he continues to look for competition.

UFC champ, The Godfather ready to box Fessy

On Christmas Eve, former UFC champion Tim Sylvia tweeted out that he was all set to take on Fessy Shafaat for his “guy CT” who had mentioned during The Challenge reunion a boxing match wasn’t for him.

“@TheChallengeMTV @fessyfitness @TheMarkLong dude I will box Fessy for my guy CT I will destroy that clown,” Tim Sylvia tweeted out.

Tim’s tweet tagged MTV’s The Challenge, Fessy, and The Godfather, Mark Long. That prompted The Challenge: All Stars OG to reply, letting Tim know he was planning to get the job done.

“It’s all good Tim! Imma fight Fessy next year,” Mark Long tweeted along with several boxing gloves and a “Godfather” hashtag.

Pic credit: @TheMarkLong/Twitter

Like Mark, Sylvia is also a two-time champion. The 6-foot-8, 45-year-old retired UFC star won the UFC Heavyweight Championship twice, with one reign in 2003 and another in 2006.

He retired in 2015 with a 31-10 record. Based on a report from USA Today/MMA Junkie, Sylvia was forced to retire after an MRI issue prevented him from fighting Juliano Coutinho at a Reality Fighting event in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Fessy challenged another OG, former NFL QB

Over the past year, Fessy has thrown out more than a few challenges to potential boxing match opponents. As Spies, Lies & Allies season was still filming, he shared an Instagram post in which he was calling out Chris “CT” Tamburello for a boxing match.

However, Fessy deleted that post soon after. During the Spies, Lies & Allies reunion, he was asked about it and claimed that he chose to delete it because he knew CT was still involved with the show. Fessy revealed he texted CT about a potential match, claiming they could make “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

When asked about a fight at the reunion, CT informed reunion host Maria Menounos that he’d knock Fessy’s head in. However, CT said he didn’t have any interest in appearing in a celebrity boxing match. The recent Spies, Lies & Allies winner has been working on a major movie project and appears ready to take the next season of The Challenge off.

Meanwhile, Fessy also called out former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, now a sports analyst and personality with ESPN. Orlovsky occasionally brings up Fessy and The Challenge on ESPN. Fessy called Orlovsky out following his appearance on Johnny Bananas’ podcast, where they spoke about the Big Brother star a bit.

Step in a ring with me than lil boy @danorlovsky7 😴😴 https://t.co/InMThdSrBj — Fessy (@fessyfitness) December 17, 2021

In addition to calling out CT, Mark Long, and Dan Orlovsky, Fessy also issued a boxing match challenge to another Challenge OG, Tony Raines, who responded with several Instagram Story posts firing back at the Big Brother star.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus. The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for 2022 on MTV.