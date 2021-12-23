Maria Menounos: Who is The Challenge 2021 reunion host and where can you find her on Instagram?

Maria Menounos returns to host The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies reunion. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge 2021 reunion host may look familiar to most people, as Maria Menounos works in many different realms of the entertainment world.

She’s also no stranger to hosting MTV’s The Challenge and Paramount Plus’ All-Stars spinoff series reunions.

Here are more details about The Challenge 2021 reunion host and where to find her on social media, including Instagram, Twitter, and elsewhere.

Who is The Challenge 2021 reunion host?

Maria Menounos, 42, hails from Massachusetts and has been active within the entertainment field since 1996. She’s formerly held the title of Miss Massachusetts Teen USA and finished as a runner-up in the Miss Massachusetts USA 2000 pageant.

Fans of The Challenge saw her several months ago as she hosted The Challenge: All Stars reunion, shown on Paramount Plus, alongside Nate Burleson.

She’s famously worked as a host on Extra and E! News and also worked as a correspondent for the likes of Today and Access Hollywood.

Maria is also quite the WWE fan, as she’s worked as a co-host or backstage interviewer for WWE Raw and other events.

Not only that, she got into the ring at 2012’s WrestleMania XXVIII in a tag team match with Kelly Kelly. The duo battled Eve Torres and Beth Phoenix in an entertaining match. She inducted the legendary Bob Backlund into WWE’s Hall of Fame a year later.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Maria has remained an ambassador for WWE since 2013, when the company signed her to work with them.

Along with the TV hosting, reporting, and one-off wrestling match, Maria has written several books, with her most recent, Better Together, arriving this past year.

She also co-created the online podcast series network AfterBuzz TV and is currently the CEO. Maria hosts the Better Together with Maria Menounos podcast available here.

In addition to reporting, she’s had minor roles in several films, including 2005’s Fantastic Four, 2008’s Tropic Thunder, and 2015’s Entourage movie. Some One Tree Hill viewers may recognize her, as she played Jules in 10 episodes of the series from 2004 to 2005.

Maria hosted the reunion specials for The Challenge seasons including Rivals in 2011, Cutthroat in 2010, and The Duel II in 2009.

She’s been married to producer and writer Keven Undergaro since 2017, with their first wedding taking place at Times Square during New Year’s as Steve Harvey officiated. They had another wedding the following year in Akovox, Greece.

Maria Menounos on Instagram and other social media

Maria Menounos uses social media often, including Instagram, where she’s nearing one million followers. She posted about the Spies, Lies & Allies reunion special on Wednesday, December 22.

“My face says it all! Don’t miss The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies reunion tonight on @mtv! It was amazing to shoot in Amsterdam and of course, the fan in me always loves asking the questions that I, as a fan, wanna know! Be sure to watch at 8/7c!! #TheChallenge37,” Maria wrote (below).

Fans can follow Maria @mariamenounos on Instagram to stay updated on her entertainment endeavors, travels, life updates, and more.

Maria is also active on the Twitter platform, where she shared a GIF of herself as host of the Season 37 reunion and suggested fans watch at 8/7c on MTV.

Like Instagram, her Twitter handle is @mariamenounos. She regularly tweets about her various projects, whether made-for-TV movies, her hosting roles, or interior design inside her home.

I’m back for #TheChallenge37 Reunion! 🤩 Get all the juicy details on what you didn’t see this season tonight at 8/7c on @MTV! 📺 pic.twitter.com/oPs8WZ2Whe — MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos) December 22, 2021

Fans can find Maria on Facebook as well, where she shared several photos from the Spies, Lies & Allies reunion in Amsterdam.

Earlier this year, The Challenge fans saw a different host presiding over things after the Double Agents season, as Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis was the reunion host.

Fans of the show have famously petitioned to see Real World and Challenge alum Devyn Simone take over the hosting duties for a reunion special, but she has yet to land the gig. For now, Maria Menounos seems comfortable in the hosting duties, unless MTV brings in other personalities along the way.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.