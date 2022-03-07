The Challenge star Tori Deal poses in skimpy lime green bikini for ‘return of Saturn’ birthday celebration

Tori Deal during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge’s Tori Deal enjoyed an out-of-this-world birthday party as she prepares to enter what she calls “the next phase” of her life.

Tori turned 29 on Monday and shared a series of photos in which she hung out with and appreciated some of her closest friends, including Challenge castmates.

She also showed off plenty of skin in a skimpy bright green bikini as part of her unique birthday-themed costume ahead of what Tori says could be a “chaotic, challenging, and difficult” time in her life.

Tori Deal shows off bikini, love for friends on 29th birthday

For Tori Deal, 29 marks an important part of her life journey. As she mentioned in her latest Instagram post, it’s her “return of Saturn,” something that only happens “two or three times in your life.”

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies finalist shared a photo series with a caption about what her 29th birthday means with Saturn’s return.

It’s “a period of getting really serious about who you are, what your legacy is, and what you’re here to leave for the world,” Tori mentioned in her Instagram post’s caption.

She mentioned it can be a “difficult” time in one’s life but “marks the beginning of the next phase.”

In her first photo of the series, Tori rocked a skimpy green bikini that showed off her fit body, the product of her continued dedication to working out while away from MTV’s show. She also wore a white wig with a cosmic-themed blue sleeve on one arm and ornate headwear as part of the special costume.

A second photo in the series featured her friends in costume for the return of Saturn party, including Challenge castmates Natalie Negrotti, Corey Lay, and Tori’s bestie Aneesa Ferreira.

“Thank you to all my friends who dressed up like planets and flew to Miami to celebrate this year with me. It’s monumental in my eyes,” Tori wrote in the caption.

Several more photos are part of the series, including a shot of Tori with her friend Devin Walker, as both made heart symbols with their hands. Tori showed off more of her costume in other images, including a silky white wrap and her intricate headwear.

A final photo featured Tori, wearing a floral skirt, cozying up with another one of her friends as part of her birthday celebration post.

Tori’s Challenge castmates show birthday love

While Tori’s party featured a few of her fellow Challenge castmates, several from the show also stopped by her Instagram post to wish her a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday kitten,” wrote Tori’s BFF, Aneesa Ferreira, who appeared amongst her party guests.

“Happy birthday you beautiful, amazing woman ❤️,” party guest Corey Lay wrote.

“Happy Birthday my friend! Wish you all the BEST!!!” castmate Nam Vo commented.

“Happy birthday fam love you,” Josh Martinez commented along with a heart emoji for his castmate.

Former War of the Worlds competitor Morgan Willett also offered birthday wishes to Tori for her 29th.

Will Tori be on The Challenge Season 38?

As of this report, it’s unknown who will appear in the cast for MTV’s next season of The Challenge. Online speculation is that filming should begin by May for Season 38, and many of the vets from recent seasons could return.

Tori hasn’t indicated her plans, although she previously mentioned on her Instagram Story that she was thinking over whether she wanted to take a break or appear in the coming season.

She reached the final during Season 37, finishing second overall alongside her teammate Kyle Christie. They were mere seconds away from winning the season based on some accounts.

They didn’t initially receive prize money, but due to a twist at the end, the winners, Chris “CT” Tamburello and Kaycee Clark, could give part of their $1 million in prize money to the runner-up teams. They opted to give all four runner-up competitors, including Tori, $50,000 each for their efforts.

That made for Tori’s third appearance in a final without winning a season and based on her competitive nature, that could be one of her significant goals for that “next phase” of her life’s journey.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.