The Challenge: Fans react as Natalie Negrotti, Britni Thornton throw shade at castmate Cara Maria Sorbello

Three of The Challenge alum missing from recent seasons took to Instagram on Friday for a live Q&A session. During the event, they answered fans’ questions regarding MTV’s competition series, and as one would expect, questions came up regarding their castmates.

Natalie Negrotti hosted the session and had castmates Britni Thornton and Melissa Reeves with her. Reeves recently shared that she was visiting the United States with family, including her young daughter, checking out Disney.

During their IG Live, one fan asked about their castmate Cara Maria Sorbello, as they wanted to know if any of the women are still “cool” with the two-time champion. However, two of the women proceeded to throw some shade toward Cara in their response, prompting fans to react to the clip.

The Challenge’s Natalie, Britni, and Melissa hold IG Live session

It’s been a few seasons since Natalie Negrotti, Britni Thornton, or Melissa Reeves appeared on MTV’s The Challenge. However, all three women linked up for a live Q&A on Natalie’s Instagram Story.

While Friday night’s IG Live session didn’t get saved on Natalie, Britni, or Melissa’s Instagram accounts, a superfan account shared a video clip privately on the social media platform.

A question came up regarding Cara Maria Sorbello, who each of the women has done at least a season with. All three women were part of The Challenge: Final Reckoning, where Natalie and her partner Paulie Calafiore were amongst the finalists alongside Cara and her partner Marie Roda.

“Are you still cool with Cara?” Natalie read out from the fan questions in the clip below.

“Who?” Britni asked before referring to Cara as “a clown.”

“I hear a C-word. A clown,” Britni added.

Melissa laughed at the other women’s replies, while Natalie further explained why she’s not cool with Cara.

“I’m only for women that protect women,” she said several times in the short clip.

Fans react to Natalie and Britni’s shade toward Cara

More than a few fans on the @challengeteaa comments section seemed to fully support Cara Maria Sorbello as they weighed in on what her castmates said in the IG video clip.

“I thought Brit and Cara were friends??? Lol they do photoshoots and stuff together. What’d I miss??” one fan asked, with 31 others liking the comment.

Another fan suggested that Cara has “been shading them on her IG stories numerous times” ahead of Friday’s IG Live session. However, the fan didn’t specify if that meant all three women or just two. They didn’t indicate what Cara talked about during her IG stories either.

Yet another fan seemed to point out the hypocrisy in Natalie’s statement about being “only for women who protect women” and then shading Cara Maria rather than protecting her.

Another person commented that a falling out happened amongst the women a “while ago,” but nobody knows why. It included them unfollowing one another on social media.

Yet another commenter had an excellent idea for resolving the “messy” situation, suggesting all four women, or at least Cara Maria, Natalie, and Britni, need to appear on The Challenge to hash things out.

As of this report, there have been no spoilers or reports about The Challenge 38 cast, with filming rumored to begin within the next month or so.

Of the three women in the IG clip, fans saw Melissa most recently as she appeared in the Total Madness season. She’s since been away the past few seasons raising her baby daughter. Britni was last seen during Final Reckoning, while Natalie last appeared on War of the Worlds.

Cara Maria has been away since reaching the final on War of the Worlds 2, so it’d be interesting to see if any of the four women return for Season 38.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.