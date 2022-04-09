The Challenge alum Natalie Negrotti stuns in strapless top and leather pants, admits she’s lonely without love

Former The Challenge star Natalie Negrotti says she’s ready to find the “purest form of love” to complete her life. Pic credit: Paramount+

Former The Challenge and Big Brother competitor Natalie Negrotti says she just about has everything she wants in life, except for the “purest form of love” from a partner and teammate.

In a recent social media post, she revealed she’s content with most areas of her life, including health, friendships, and business, but she’s still feeling lonely.

Along with her heartfelt caption was a video as Natalie showed off her striking fashion, another area she says she is happy with right now.

Natalie Negrotti models leather pants with strapless top

On Saturday morning, Natalie Negrotti shared a quick video clip on her official Instagram page showing off her bold black hair and a stylish grey strapless top featuring a snakeskin pattern. In the clip, Natalie modeled striking leather pants and heels as she walked toward the camera, giving a head turn and hair flip before staring at the viewer.

“Dear Diary, the reality of my life is that I work multiple jobs but I go to sleep alone every night. I fly to see family a lot but that’s not the same feeling as having a partner and teammate to love and hold every night,” Natalie said in part of her caption.

She mentioned that the song Pieces by AVAION reminds her of her life at the moment. Natalie said she’s content with her health, family, friendships, fashion, and success but is still lacking that special someone.

“I prioritized my career over love for so long and it does feel lonely at times. I hope to find love so deep and pure and passionate one day that I live everyday for the rest of my life in a bubble of rainbows and butterflies,” her caption reads.

Natalie added that she wouldn’t change a thing about focusing on her career over romance since it made her “a strong independent woman.” However, she said she’s now ready to be patient and find that “purest love” to complete her life.

The Challenge castmates and fans react to Natalie’s video post

Natalie’s video and caption share brought a few of her Challenge friends into the comments section along with her fans and followers. Kam Williams reassured her former castmate that she’s on the right path for finding love, with Natalie gushing about seeing Kam flourishing with her family.

“REINAAAAA😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥,” commented Natalie’s friend and castmate Britni Thornton, with Natalie telling her she was ready to see her in a few days.

One of Natalie’s fans admired her beauty, saying she was giving off “Goddess vibes” with her look in the video.

“Boss lady 🔥 beautiful inside and out 😍😍❤️,” another fan said in praising Natalie.

Natalie, 32, was linked to a few of her Challenge co-stars, including a brief romance with Johnny Bananas during Vendettas and a hookup situation with Fessy Shafaat in Texas last year.

Several months ago, Monsters & Critics reported about how fans thought Natalie might be on a trip with either Bananas or Fessy, but Bananas reacted to suggest it wasn’t him. Within the past few weeks, Fessy was seen with a new woman in Las Vegas.

Regardless, Natalie seems ready to finally find the right love for her, although being patient with it is the most challenging part. Thankfully, she has the reassurance and support of her friends and fans as she awaits that perfect partner!

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.