The Challenge’s Marie Roda shares video about memorable moment she says was approved by her lesbian friends

Former The Challenge finalist Marie Roda is known for being able to talk trash with the best of them when it comes to feuds, rivalries, and arguments with castmates.

At times she’s been a known member of the Lavender Ladies clique and is part of one of the most memorable moments in Challenge history involving pizza ahead of Spies, Lies & Allies.

However, she recently reminisced over a moment that happened during her Challenge debut, as she shared a video clip featuring one of her infamous lines she directed at a castmate.

Marie reminisces over line from her debut on The Challenge

On Tuesday, former The Real World: St. Thomas cast member Marie Roda posted a quick video clip on her official TikTok page. In the clip, she contemplates something she said during MTV’s The Challenge.

“Thinking about the time I was blackout drunk on National Television and told a lesbian…’You are what you eat, a f**king pu**y,'” Marie wrote over the slide.

The video features Marie in a reflective state and is appropriately set to Patsy Cline’s Crazy. It’s already picked up over 850 Likes and numerous comments from fans who recall that moment.

“For the record I got this approved by my #Lesbian friends before posting #challengemtv #mtv #mtvchallenge,” she wrote in her caption, referring to how social media posts can hurt when it comes to reality TV casting.

Marie previously revealed that some of her social media posts may have led to the decision to keep her off The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast.

As far as her infamous line in that TikTok video, that came during Marie’s Challenge debut on Battle of the Seasons in 2012. She said the line about castmate Sam McGinn who was part of The Real World: San Diego team, which also included Zach Nichols, Frank Sweeney, and Ashley Marie Kelsey.

Marie recently appeared at Zach and Jenna’s wedding celebration over the weekend in New York, which may have reminded her of previous Challenge seasons and that particular moment.

Fans react to Marie’s Challenge-themed video clip

Marie’s TikTok video got fans reminiscing too, mainly about how much they loved seeing her as part of The Challenge cast in previous seasons.

“That’s the Marie we love and miss!” one fan commented, with Marie showing some love back.

Another fan said they “still cry laughing” whenever they watch that particular episode of The Challenge.

“There’s no one like you on the show and we miss that,” another individual said in praising Marie’s entertainment value.

And for those wondering, Marie also indicated she received approval from Sam to bring up the line again in her TikTok video.

Marie’s iconic line came in just her first season of The Challenge, which was followed by her appearance in three more. She’d compete in Invasion of the Champions, XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas, and Final Reckoning.

That last appearance also saw Marie reach her first and only final alongside her former rival, Cara Maria Sorbello, with the pair finishing in fourth place.

While Marie doesn’t quite have the competitive resume as some of the legends of the competition series, she’s certainly got enough highlight clips in the vault to prove she’s one of the more entertaining cast members around.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.