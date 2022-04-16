The Challenge finalist Melissa Reeves shows off bikinis pics from her US trip, photoshoot with castmates

Melissa Reeves in The Challenge: Total Madness season. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge’s Melissa Reeves enjoyed a holiday in the United States with family, including her daughter Vienna Simpson Reeves. Melissa and Vienna enjoyed the Magic Kingdom and Epcot in a recent series of photos that Melissa shared.

In addition to the Disney stop, Melissa met up with several of her castmates from The Challenge, including Fessy Fashaat, who appeared in a photo that got fans’ attention online last week.

She also linked up with Britni Thornton and Natalie Negrotti to hang out and participate in an Instagram Live session to answer fans’ Challenge questions. Castmate Tori Deal showed up later for what seemed to be an Only Fans photoshoot.

Melissa enjoys United States holiday with daughter, friends

Fans of The Challenge saw Melissa Reeves appear in the Total Madness season, where she reached the final alongside other stars, including Jennifer West and Kaycee Clark. Melissa was unknowingly competing while pregnant and later welcomed her baby daughter, Vienna, in May 2020.

Since then, she’s been away from the show and often shares photos or videos of her and Vienna’s adventures. Melissa revealed they hopped a flight to head to the United States for Orlando, Florida, with Disney on their schedule this past week.

Soon after, Melissa shared more photos and videos from the Disney trip and her time in the United States.

Her Instagram shares included a fun highlight video showing Vienna as she took in the Disney experience. Part of Vienna’s ensemble was a cute Minnie Mouse outfit to wear as she walked the park with her mother.

In another adorable clip, Vienna plants several kisses on Melissa, who is lying out to enjoy some sun while in Florida.

Just a day ago, Melissa shared another photo (below) featuring her wearing a pea-green bikini top as she and Vienna spent some time in a pool while using a floatation device. Vienna and Melissa are all smiles as they enjoy the cool water and warm sun.

Melissa also linked up with some Challenge castmates

Since Melissa was in the United States, it made perfect sense she’d hang out with some of her castmates from The Challenge. The first photo popping up on Challenge fan accounts showed her hanging out with Total Madness co-star Fessy Shafaat.

Melissa sipped on a drink while Fessy is seen looking away from the camera.

It’s unknown if their meetup was simply a friendly hangout or something more, but it seemed to draw attention from Challenge fans eyeing “Messy Fessy” and his penchant for hookups.

More recently, Melissa got together with her Final Reckoning castmates, Natalie Negrotti and Britni Thornton. They appeared ready to participate in a photoshoot on Sunday, with Natalie and Melissa posing together in one Instagram Story slide. Natalie wore a bright green bikini while Melissa had on an all-white one.

In addition, Melissa posted a photo of herself rocking her white bikini top for fans, teasing the upcoming “Shoot day.”

Tori Deal joined in the fun for the photoshoot, as it seemed all of the women were promoting their OnlyFans or other pages. Tori shared several shots on her Instagram Story, including the one below of a linkup with Britni and Melissa.

Months ago, Tori moved to Miami, Florida, while her castmate Natalie mentioned she was considering the move. It seems all four of the Challenge stars realized it’d be an excellent opportunity to get together and do a bit of joint promotion to bring more fans to their various pages.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.