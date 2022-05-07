The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann calls All Stars 3 castmate ‘one of the worst humans’ to appear on the show

The Challenge star Wes Bergmann in a promotional video for All Stars 3. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

While The Challenge: All Stars spinoff has featured a cast that generally gets along with one another, that doesn’t mean there aren’t feuds and rivalries going on. When it comes to All Stars rookie Wes Bergmann, there’s one castmate he said isn’t what he seems.

The two-time Challenge winner recently spoke about going onto the spinoff following a break from the MTV show and how he entered the game with some friends there, but also plenty of rivals.

There was one cast member who Wes referred to as “a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” calling them the “most dangerous” type of castmate due to how they come across at the surface level.

Wes Bergmann speaks about his rivals on All Stars 3

The Challenge: All Stars 3 brings back more than a few familiar faces from the first two seasons of the spinoff, such as Mark Long, Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Kendal Darnell, and Jonna Mannion. However, it also introduces some “rookies” to the spinoff, so to speak.

They’ll include younger OGs like Kailah Casillas, Sylvia Elsrode, Jordan Wiseley, and Wes Bergmann. Wes has become known as a Challenge mastermind over the years, and due to his sneaky gameplay, he has gained more than a few rivals during his seasons on the show.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the former Real World: Austin star said he’s going into All Stars 3 with several “known rivalries” ready to work against him.

“I was also walking into a group that I knew was going to be a problem. I’ve got known rivalries — big ones with Derrick [Kosinski] and Darrel [Taylor] and Jordan [Wiseley] and Veronica [Portillo],” Wes told RS.

Wes said along with those rivals, he also was walking into some new territory with competitors he’d yet to play the game with.

“I didn’t really realize all the new people that were going to be there that I’d never met. So the MJs [Garrett] and the Yes’ [Duffy] or any of the gaggle of people that Veronica can manipulate. I was going to be walking in on Day One to [being] in everyone’s crosshairs, and I didn’t know it,” he said.

Wes says All Stars castmate is a ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’

One of those new castmates Wes was dealing with on All Stars 3 was 43-year-old OG Yes Duffy. The former Road Rules star was a winner on The Challenge 2000 and then won when he returned to reality TV for the debut season of All Stars.

While most cast members have praised Yes as a great guy, Wes didn’t seem to have anything kind to say about him, as he referred to him as a “dangerous” individual based on the personality he presents.

“In my opinion, he’s actually one of the worst humans that’s graced the show, because he puts on this front like he’s such a great human, but those are sometimes the most dangerous humans that there are,” Wes said.

“We all show up as wolves to play a very cutthroat game, and he shows up pretending he’s a sheep. But really, he’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing. And I think that’s almost worse, because we all acknowledge that we’re coming for each other,” he added.

Wes went on to say that Yes expects everyone to roll out the red carpet for him, and he’ll be “treated like some angel of a human.”

“He’s just as bad as the rest of us, if not worse, because he comes in under false pretenses,” Wes said about Yes.

Months ago, Johnny Bananas brought up Yes during a podcast interview with Darrell Taylor, mentioning he heard a rumor that Yes didn’t like him or the podcast. During the interview, Darrell attempted to defend Yes, saying he’s a “nice dude” and never heard him say anything bad about Bananas.

With episodes of The Challenge: All Stars 3 coming soon, the story may unfold as to why Wes feels the way he does about Yes’ personality when others seem to hold him in high regard.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.