The Challenge star Mark Long appears during WWE NXT Spring Breakin’, supports Grayson Waller

With The Challenge: All Stars 3 premiere around the corner, The Godfather Mark Long popped up at yet another WWE event, this time showing support for another superstar.

Long was ringside for the recent WWE NXT event, cheering on the various wrestlers as they headed to the ring to do battle.

His latest appearance was one of several over the past six months, as Long previously seemed to be headed for a feud with WWE star Sheamus.

The Challenge’s Mark Long appears at WWE NXT show

A quick video clip from the WWE NXT 2.0 Spring Breakin’ event surfaced online on Wednesday, featuring superstar Grayson Waller as he made his way to the ring for a match. As he got to the ringside area, Waller stopped next to The Challenge OG Mark Long, who was cheering him on.

Waller pointed out Long at ringside and, based on reading lips, seemed to say, “Who is this guy?” before he continued on his way to the ring.

Grayson Waller tweeted the clip out, adding, “Get yourself a mate like @TheMarkLong,” prompting The Godfather to retweet it with “Your enemy = my enemy 💪🏽.”

Your enemy = My enemy 💪🏽 https://t.co/5dbbzRwzxt — Mark Long (@TheMarkLong) May 4, 2022

Waller, real name Matthew Farrelly, is a 32-year-old professional wrestler from Australia. He signed with WWE in March 2021 and debuted on the show 205 Live in June, defeating Sunil Singh.

Among his other opponents while in NXT have been former NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and former WWE Champion AJ Styles.

At Tuesday’s Spring Breakin’, Waller took on Nathan Frazier, who was making his debut. Despite Waller seeming to have Long’s ringside support, Frazier picked up the victory.

Mark popped up at other WWE events

It’s no secret that Mark Long is a big WWE fan, as he’s surfaced at several other events in recent months. Notably, he attended WrestleMania 38 and showed his support for a former Challenge castmate.

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin was involved in a high-profile match where he was in a tag team with Logan Paul. The duo took on The Mysterios, Rey Mysterio, and his son, Domenick.

Miz and Logan Paul were on the winning side, but The Miz turned against his tag team partner after the match, leaving him down in the ring.

Mark shared several photos on his official Instagram as The Miz posed with him on the way to the ring. In Mark’s caption, he suggested that they team up to take on Logan and his brother Jake Paul in a future match.

In addition to WWE NXT and WrestleMania 38, Mark has attended other televised WWE programs, including RAW and SmackDown. He and Sheamus got into it at one of those events, exchanging some trash talk as Sheamus left the ring during a match.

Mark called out the Celtic Warrior on social media for a match, but Sheamus never seemed up to the challenge. However, one has to wonder if Mark might get some sort of brief gig with WWE in the future, thanks to his connections with The Miz.

Fans will next see Mark Long on Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars 3, as he competes in daily challenges and physical features as he tries to win a hefty sum of prize money.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.