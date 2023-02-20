The Challenge star Johnny Bananas shares why he might not be able to win another season

The Challenge recently wrapped up its 38th season with the Ride or Dies finale, and brand-new champions were crowned, as Tori Deal and Devin Walker captured the win.

They became the first players from MTV’s Are You The One? to win a final, and both had appeared in MTV’s competition series for multiple seasons without getting that big win.

The Ride or Dies victory was a major achievement in their Challenge careers, and watching them as they seized victory was seven-time champion Johnny Bananas.

He and his Ride or Dies teammate, Nany Gonzalez, finished as runner-ups after an intense 100-hour final that also featured Jordan Wiseley with Aneesa Ferreira and Horacio Gutierrez with Olivia Kaiser.

There were moments when it appeared that Bananas and Nany might be the team to beat, but ultimately it wasn’t their season to win.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bananas recently shared his thoughts on why it might be tough for him to win again during his lengthy Challenge career.

Bananas reveals why he might not win The Challenge again

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Bananas talked about the recent Ride or Dies final, which he said was his and Nany’s to lose. He said it would’ve made a “fairy-tale ending” for their season, but they made a “silly unforced error.”

Bananas said he didn’t want to take anything away from the winners, though, as they “100 percent showed up and they did what they had to do — they finished the task that we didn’t.”

He explained why it might be tough for him to win another season of MTV’s competition series, as other players will have more motivation to fight for their first-ever win.

“And listen, it’s not that I don’t want to win my eighth Challenge and pad my stat book and make a bunch of money, but for someone like me who has had the success that I’ve had and has won the amount of times that I have, it’s really difficult to match the intensity and the motivation and the drive and the fire competing against people who haven’t won yet and who are fighting for their first one,” Bananas said.

Tori and Devin were appearing in their seventh season of MTV’s show. They both reached the Spies, Lies & Allies final, but that season went to Chris “CT” Tamburello and Kaycee Clark.

Many fans feel Tori might’ve won had she been able to choose CT as her teammate for the last part of the final, but that option went to Kaycee after defeating Nany in an elimination during the final.

The win was sweet for Tori and Devin at the Ride or Dies final, as they also extended a kind gesture upon winning, choosing to give the other six finalists $38,000 each from their $1 million prize money.

Bananas to appear in The Challenge: World Championship spinoff

While Bananas didn’t capture his eighth win in the MTV version of The Challenge, he’ll soon battle for a win on what might be considered a more prominent stage as far as championships go.

The Challenge: World Championship cast was recently revealed as a global competition that will arrive on Paramount Plus. Bananas will appear among Legends competing to become World Champions. Others joining him include Jordan Wiseley, Wes Bergmann, Darrell Taylor, Amber, Kaycee, and Tori.

The show will also feature MVPs from the international Challenge spinoffs. These include The Challenge: USA, UK, Argentina, and Australia winners and finalists.

Viewers might also see Bananas when the next season of The Challenge rolls around. As of right now, there are no details on when Season 39 will arrive, but his fans will hope to see Bananas return, and hopefully with the motivation needed to add another win to his list of achievements.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Reunion Part 1 airs Wednesday, February 22, at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: World Championship premieres Wednesday, March 8, on Paramount Plus.