The Challenge: World Championship cast: Australian MVPs include show winners Kiki Morris and Troy Cullen

Team Australia is looking to make a name for themselves as cast members from a spinoff of The Challenge compete in the World Championship.

Among them will be the show’s winners and several other serious contenders who have a shot at winning the first-ever Challenge World Championship title.

They’ll compete with other international stars, including some of MTV’s Legends, like seven-time champion Johnny Bananas and four-time champion Darrell Taylor.

There will also be stars from three other global spinoffs, trying to win big prize money and make a name for themselves.

Will the Aussies have what it takes for one of their stars to bring home the championship?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here are more details about the individuals coming to the spinoff from The Challenge: Australia.

The Challenge: Australia MVPs revealed for World Championship

Last week, Monsters and Critics reported about The Challenge: World Championship’s Legends, consisting of some of the top all-time stars from MTV’s competition series. As mentioned, they include champions such as Bananas, Darrell, Amber Borzotra, and Tori Deal, as well as finalists Nelson Thomas and Theo Campbell.

They’ll be joined by competitors referred to as MVPs, who aren’t quite legends yet but have a shot to create history with a win on the spinoff show against some of the all-time best.

Leading the way are the two winners of The Challenge: Australia, Kiki Morris and Troy Cullen. Kiki, 35, hails from Sydney, New South Wales. She appeared as a contestant in The Bachelor Australia 4 and Bachelor in Paradise Australia 3.

Troy from Rye, Victoria, competed in three seasons of Australian Ninja Warrior. The two Australian reality TV stars finished ahead of the rest of the finalists, claiming AUD 100,000, which is just over $68,000.

Two finalists from their season will join them. They include 30-year-old Olympic gold medalist Emily Seebohm, who hails from Brisbane, Queensland. Emily appeared in Australian Ninja Warrior 6 and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Australia 8 as far as reality TV shows before The Challenge spinoff.

Last but not least is Grant Crapp, 27, from Canberra, Australian Capital Territory. Grant appeared in Love Island Australia 1, winning the season alongside Tayla Dami on Day 39. In The Challenge: Australia, he had a 3-1 record in eliminations but was eliminated two episodes before the final.

The Challenge: Australia cast members talk about what they learned ahead of World Championship spinoff

In another post that arrived on @thechallenge and @paramountplus Instagram accounts, viewers get to hear more from these stars of The Challenge: Australia ahead of their appearance in the World Championship show.

“I learned so many things on my season of The Challenge. I learned that your gameplay and social play is so important,” Kiki shares, adding, “It’s sometimes even more important than your ability in the challenges itself because if you don’t come first, you want to make sure the people that do win, don’t put you into the elimination.”

Troy mentions that “alliances mean everything in this game,” while Emily admits that “going into elimination sucks,” but coming back from it is the “ultimate revenge.”

According to Kiki, sometimes the best plan or strategy to win the game involves not having one really.

“I didn’t plan. I didn’t strategize. I was just my genuine, authentic self. I played the game with integrity and honesty,” The Challenge: Australia winner said.

The Aussies will find out if they have what it takes to topple other competitors, including stars from MTV, The Challenge: USA, Argentina, and UK spinoffs, when World Championship hits Paramount Plus.

The Challenge: World Championship premieres Wednesday, March 8, on Paramount Plus.