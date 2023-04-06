Katie Maloney drags Tom Schwartz over Tom Sandoval comments, Vanderpump Rules fans weigh in too

Katie Maloney has dragged her ex Tom Schwartz over his comments defending Tom Sandoval and his cheating ways.

Vanderpump Rules has blown up since news broke in March that Sandoval had been cheating on his girlfriend of nearly a decade, Ariana Madix, with their friend and costar Raquel Leviss.

Battle lines have been drawn amid the Vanderpump Rules’ friend group with nearly everyone on Team Ariana.

However, it should come as no surprise Schwartz has been loyally standing by his pal Sandoval’s side.

Last night, Schwartz stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to dish all things Scandoval and more.

Schwartz defended Sandoval and even encouraged Vanderpump Rules viewers to hug the cheater because he wasn’t doing well. That remark and more comments had Vanderpump Rules fans and stars taking to Twitter to weigh in on Schwartz’s interview.

Katie Maloney blasts Tom Schwartz over Tom Sandoval remarks

There’s no love lost between Sandoval and Katie, that’s for sure. It also appears, based on recent events, the friendship that Katie and Schwartz were once building post-divorce is no more.

Katie took to Twitter to share a video of Schwartz asking fans to give Sandoval a hug to put her ex on blast.

“You’re the only that wants to hug him dude. READ THE ROOM!!!” Katie wrote, And she’s not wrong either.

You’re the only that wants to hug him dude. READ THE ROOM!!! https://t.co/2c4zxJBS3W — Katie Maloney (@MusicKillsKate) April 6, 2023

Even Andy Cohen and Watch What Happens Live guest John Owen Lowe looked at Schwartz like he was crazy amid his plea for his pal.

Lala Kent used her Instagram Stories to make it clear that people will not hug Sandoval but rather “punch him in the d**k.”

Later, Katie did an Instagram Live to inform her ex that she needed to get some media training.

Vanerpump Rules fans weigh in on Tom Schwartz defending Tom Sandoval amid cheating scandal

Twitter was on fire, with Vanderpump Rules fans weighing in on pretty much everything Schwartz said. Social media has strong opinions on Schwartz’s WWHL appearance and his words about Tom.

One user was speechless, sharing a video from the show.

A different user blaster Schwartz and making excuses while also vacationing with Raquel and Sandoval earlier this year.

They are still together to this day.. He’s once again making up excuses for his friend. How does 7 months (probably more) = 1 night stand? He stood by them & literally vacationed w/ them while Ariana had no idea. There was no 1 night stand. 💩🖕🏻 #PumpRules #WWHL https://t.co/KWWmCKA5hh — Josh (@MrJoshie) April 6, 2023

There was a Tweet about Schwartz being a wreck the entire time on Watch What Happens Live, and that was spot on because he was a hot mess.

Yikes this was hard to watch!! Who let Schwartz be the one to talk about this on #WWHL ? He was a nervous wreck. #pumprules #vaderpumprules #wwhl #Scandoval pic.twitter.com/HQ2Urur7qz — ThatsMyBravoOpinion (@Bravo0pinions) April 6, 2023

Yes “dumpster fire” and “hot mess” were words used to describe Schwartz last night.

It’s safe to say Tom Schwartz didn’t make the best impression on WWHL. Katie Maloney certainly wasn’t happy with him, and neither were Vanderpump Rules fans.

One thing is for sure. The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion will be quite interesting.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.