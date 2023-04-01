Raquel Leviss ‘did not shed one tear’ during Vanderpump Rules reunion

Vanderpump Rules fans are all waiting on the edge of their seats for the highly anticipated Season 10 reunion.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were in the hot seat after their months-long affair was exposed last month. He cheated on Ariana Madix, his partner of nearly a decade, with the SUR waitress.

The reunion was taped on March 23, and since then, details about what went down have slowly begun to leak.

Scheana Shay and Lala Kent spilled more Vanderpump Rules reunion tea on the latest episode of the Scheananigans podcast.

Since the restraining order Raquel filed against Scheana was dismissed earlier this week, she is free to talk about her former friend.

Despite Raquel’s apology tour, she didn’t appear remorseful during the reunion.

Raquel Leviss wasn’t upset during the Vanderpump Rules reunion

During the most recent episode of Scheananigans, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent talked about what happened at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion.

The Vanderpump Rules stars discussed how Raquel “did not shed one tear.” Lala chimed in, likening Raquel’s demeanor to “watching the Joker.”

Scheana said that was similar to the night the affair blew up. Raquel was like, “my bad,” and it was a similar temperament to what she had at the reunion. With the restraining order dismissed, Scheana is laying out what happened between the two women in New York City after their Watch What Happens Live taping.

Not showing any emotion or crying tears of sorrow is shocking, especially given Raquel’s insistence she was sorry for what she did to her good friend Ariana Madix. The two women have grown close, and Scheana was also a huge part of it. They were the three who stuck together, and Scheana and Ariana even defended Raquel to Lala Kent throughout Season 10.

Scheana Shay mourns the loss of her friend

Following Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy’s split at the Season 9 reunion, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies took her in. She spent much time with them and with Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

Scheana talked about processing the loss of her friendship with Raquel and differentiating who Raquel and Rachel are in this scenario. The restraining order changed things, and there is no coming back from this.

Despite the heat they took at the reunion, Raquel and Tom are still together. They betrayed everyone in their friend group, especially Ariana.

The reunion should air at the end of this month or the beginning of May, based on the timing of filming.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.