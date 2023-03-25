Are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss still together?

The Vanderpump Rules tea has been piping hot since the beginning of the month.

The “Scandoval” involving Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss has been all anyone’s been talking about. Their months-long affair was a hot topic at the reunion (taped on March 23).

Tom and Ariana Madix were in a committed long-term relationship before he and Raquel carried on an affair being her back. All three were good friends, with Raquel even sleeping at their home quite often.

It seems the two took plenty of heat during filming, and it’s rumored that no one was on their side. That’s surprising, considering the friendship Tom has with Tom Schwartz. He should at least be standing by his friend’s side, right? After all, he allegedly knew about the affair for a “while.”

And while Tom and Raquel likely knew what was coming, some of the reactions caught them off guard.

The biggest ques remains whether they are together as a couple or if all of this blew up their relationship.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss confirm their relationship status

According to TMZ, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss revealed where they stood when they taped the reunion.

Despite Raquel revealing they were working on getting through the next steps, it seems they are in a relationship. It isn’t shocking, though. Tom reportedly visited her in Arizona just before the reunion was scheduled to tape. She has been staying with family and away from Los Angeles after news of the affair went viral.

Whether their relationship will stand the test of time remains unclear. They have only each other, at least within their friend circle.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss timeline

The timeline for when the affair began is murky. When the affair was revealed earlier this month, it was said they had been together for six months, but some believe it may have been longer.

Six months would have been sometime around October. Still, after watching the Vanderpump Rules episodes taped last summer, it looks like the flirting and beginning of their affair may have been closer to when Scheana Shay married Brock Davies.

That was the end of August 2022, so it’s possible the affair went on for seven or eight months. The mid-season trailer revealed Tom Sandoval’s attempt to gaslight Ariana Madix into taking accountability for his actions, bringing up their lack of intimacy and her non-supportive ways.

It will be weeks before the Vanderpump Rules reunion will air. Since it was filmed on March 23, it should air around the end of April or early May.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.