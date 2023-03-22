Raquel Leviss breaks her silence on ‘Scandoval,’ wants to take accountability

Raquel Leviss was a bit of a Chatty Cathy earlier when she was spotted outside a nail salon.

Earlier, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed she would be attending the Vanderpump Rules reunion taping tomorrow in person. When caught at LAX, she remained silent but seemed ready to spill the tea after a while in Los Angeles.

When the cameraman approached her, she seemed unsure, and her movements reflected some nervousness.

Once she felt comfortable, Raquel opened up about “Scandoval” after being silent on social media except for a statement she released. The reality TV star has been staying in Arizona with family, leaving shortly after news of the affair broke.

The biggest revelation from Raquel came in the form of her revealing she was ready to take accountability for her actions and realizing that her actions have consequences. She also mentioned she didn’t think things through all the way, which wasn’t a surprise.

While plenty of her answers, which TMZ shared, reflected that things would be addressed at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, she commented on other hot-button topics.

Will Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval be together?

Aside from how Raquel Leviss could do something like this to Ariana Madix, the other question on everyone’s minds is whether she and Tom Sandoval will continue a relationship after this.

She revealed their relationship began as a friendship and turned into more. As for where they stand now, they are trying to figure things out. Raquel revealed they are trying to get through the “next steps,” presumably the Vandeprump Rules reunion and the face-to-face stress of seeing and hearing from everyone.

It was a months-long affair, so there had to be feelings involved. Will they continue their relationship? That remains to be seen.

Raquel Leviss doubled down on Scheana Shay assault

Earlier this month, Raquel Leviss filed for and was granted a restraining order against Scheana Shay. They are supposed to be heard in court on March 29, but the Vanderpump Rules reunion tapes on March 23.

When the photog asked Raquel who was lying after noting her face cleared up, she revealed she had a “permanent scar” on her eyebrow.

This will be tricky for the producers and executives to figure out for the reunion. The women can’t be within 100 yards of each other, and if one does Zoom in, they cannot speak at or to each other. Raquel and Scheana were incredibly close, especially after things with James Kennedy went south. Now, things are broken.

There is plenty to look forward to, and with the reunion taping, look for spoilers coming throughout the weekend.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.