Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion: Here’s everything we know so far

The Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal has fans filled with questions about the Season 10 reunion show.

It’s been a whirlwind for Vanderpump Rules stars and fans alike as the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss cheating scandal keeps going strong.

The news broke earlier this month that Tom was cheating on his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel for months.

Vanderpump Rules resumed filming amid the scandal, with the mid-season trailer and new footage being released today.

The scandal rocked the now divided cast, and as the Season 10 reunion show films this week, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered.

Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Who will attend the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion?

The biggest question, of course, is will the entire cast film the Season 10 reunion show. Tom and Raquel are certainly not popular with the Vanderpump Rules cast right now, aside from Tom Schwartz, who appears to be standing by his pal.

On top of that, Raquel has a restraining order against Scheana Shay, who Raquel claims punched her when news of the affair broke after they filmed Watch What Happens Live.

Scheana has made no qualms about her plan to be at the reunion and in person, despite the restraining order. As for Raquel, she isn’t so sure but has alluded to being open to participating in the reunion. One must be on Zoom since they can’t be within 100 feet of each other.

Tom has remained quiet so far regarding the reunion. However, the cast is contractually obligated to be at the reunion show. However, that hasn’t stopped some Bravo stars from skipping out on reunions in the past.

It would likely be the end of anyone who doesn’t attend appearing on Vanderpump Rules.

Ariana, Schwartz, James Kennedy, Katie Mahoney, Lala Kent, Charli Burnett, Brock Davies, and Lisa Vanderpump are all expected to be at the reunion.

What has Andy Cohen said about the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion?

Andy Cohen confirmed on his radio show earlier today that he’s headed to Los Angeles on Wednesday to film the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion show on Thursday.

“Everyone is very concerned because they love the show and I’m here to tell you you’re gonna get it,” Andy teased.

The Watch What Happens Live host didn’t go into detail. However, Andy did reassure Danny Pellegrino on the show last week that the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion was being worked out logistically to ensure fans would be pleased and the cast was safe.

Vandeprump Rules fans can expect Andy to do his thing and dig for all the dirt when it comes to Scandoval. Andy previously teased Lisa wondering how many parts the reunion will need to be this year, and it’s a safe bet it will be at least three, maybe even four.

The air date for the reunion is still months away, as the season just hit the halfway point. Season 10, Episode 7 airs this week on Wednesday, March 22, which puts the reunion hitting Bravo in mid to late May.

Stay tuned as more details about the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion should emerge this week.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.