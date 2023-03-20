Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay calls herself the OG homewrecker as ‘Scandoval’ fallout continues

It’s the moment Vanderpump Rules viewers have been waiting for since news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair broke.

The Vanderpump Rules mid-season trailer dropped, and it includes moments that were recently shot.

So much has happened throughout Season 10, but the news of “Scandoval” has rocked everyone.

Not only are viewers watching for clues, but they also view the cast interactions differently.

With the reunion slated to tape this week, the timing of the trailer couldn’t have been more perfect.

Here’s a look at what’s to come on Vanderpump Rules.

Scheana Shay calls herself the ‘OG’ homewrecker of the group

In a scene that was shot previously, Scheana Shay is seen hanging out with Raquel Leviss as they paint together.

This is presumably a conversation about her kissing Tom Schwartz (which is also featured).

Scheana revealed she was the “OG homewrecking w***e” of the group. Then Lala Kent comes along, and Scheana tells Raquel, “and now here you are,” as Raquel laughs.

The irony will not be lost on long-time Vanderpump Rules fans. Scheana referred to her encounter with Brandi Glanville’s then-husband, Eddie Cibrian, as her “OG” move. The nod to Lala was her relationship with Randall Emmett.

‘Scandoval’ addressed

There was already confirmation that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix shot scenes following the revelation of his affair with Raquel Leviss. That has already been added to the trailer, and it is intense.

Tom talks to Ariana about their lack of intimacy, revealing sex four times a year isn’t enough. She responds that having sex with someone who feels like a stranger is difficult.

The initial Vanderpump Rules trailer hinted at trouble for the beloved couple, but no one could have guessed how bad things would be.

At the end of the trailer, he asks Ariana if she wants anything as he paces in the kitchen while opening a cabinet. Her response? “Yeah, for you to die.”

Groups scenes are also shown where Scheana Shay realizes it was a “full-blown love affair” and acknowledges her anger. Whether she confirms what happened between her and Raquel that set in motion the restraining order remains to be seen.

As rumored, there is a scene where Raquel and Tom share a kiss. It appears to have been filmed after the affair news broke too. A lot of how this has been talked about playing out by people like Kristen Doute and other sources close to the situation appears to be accurate.

Season 10 was promised a wild ride, but no one had any idea how true that would be.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.