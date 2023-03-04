Vanderpump Rules: Why did Tom and Ariana split? Here’s what we know

The Vanderpump Rules drama just got piping hot off-screen.

Season 10 of the hit Bravo show is currently airing, but what’s happening on social media is much more interesting.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have reportedly split after nine years together. The couple got together after Tom split from Kristen Doute and Ariana worked at Sur.

However, the reason for the breakup is more scandalous than anything we’ve seen on the show so far — and apparently, the Vanderpump Rules cameras are rolling, even though filming wrapped on Season 10 months ago.

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy broke off their engagement during the Season 9 reunion, much to the surprise of their castmates. In the promo for Season 10, it was shown that Raquel was locking lips with Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Oliver. Not only that, but she was reportedly involved with Tom Schwartz following his divorce from Katie Maloney.

Now, it’s alleged that Raquel has been involved in a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, which is why he split from Ariana Madix.

Are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss together?

TMZ broke the news that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split over an alleged affair with Raquel Leviss.

The messy factor is amplified by Ariana has always been there for Raquel, even after her split from James Kennedy. Tom helped the DJ put together his proposal in a Coachella theme and fronted some of his own money so the two could have an amazing memory.

There’s speculation that Tom and Raquel want to be in a relationship, which is why everything came to light. Their affair has been months-long allegedly, which begs the question of how and when things were happening.

Bravo wants in on the Vanderpump Rules drama

As soon as Bravo (and likely Andy Cohen) heard about the split, sources told the publication that the network sent the cameras in to get everything they could on film.

Despite filming wrapping months ago, they are going to do their best to incorporate this into the end of the season so that it can be discussed at the reunion. And when that happens, there will be a lot to say. This could very well be the most explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion ever.

James Kennedy and Ariana Madix will likely have a lot to say, and as of now, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have remained quiet. Raquel was in New York this week for her Watch What Happens Live appearance alongside Scheana Shay, and her comment about Tom Sandoval being the hotter Tom all makes sense. There was some confusion because she was linked to Tom Schwartz initially.

This is just getting started, so be sure to check back for the latest on the Tom/Ariana/Raquel drama.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.