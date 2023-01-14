Vanderpump Rules: Did Raquel Leviss cause Garcelle Beauvais’s son Oliver Saunders’ divorce?

Raquel Leviss and Oliver Saunders kissed while filming Vanderpump Rules. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules is back for Season 10, and the trailer didn’t disappoint.

There have been rumblings about what happened while filming, and the preview addresses some of that.

Garcelle Beauvais revealed that her son, Oliver Saunders, would be working for Lisa Vanderpump during Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Pump Rules trailer confirmed that with Garcelle appearing on the show.

Oliver and Raquel Leviss were shown getting close and kissing, which will be addressed when the season begins airing. The situation between the two surfaced a few months ago, and now the footage is out.

Raquel maintains she was misled by Oliver and had not known about his wife, Samantha, at the time. Following the news that Oliver had engaged in inappropriate behavior while filming, he filed for divorce. He and Samantha share a son, 2-year-old Oliver Jr.

It’s safe to say that Raquel amped up her game when it came to filming since her split from her ex-fiance, James Kennedy.

Did Raquel Leviss cause Oliver Saunders to file for divorce?

The timing of the kiss between Raquel Leviss and Oliver Saunders filing for divorce from Samantha Saunders were just days apart.

Samantha took to Instagram to call out Oliver for the kiss with Raquel and for things she said happened with other coworkers and guests.

She and Oliver appeared to be having issues since he began working at the new Vanderpump restaurant in Las Vegas, where the situation between him and Raquel occurred.

It seems that Raquel wasn’t the cause of the divorce based on what Samantha had to say, but the kiss may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Lisa Vanderpump gets involved

While Raquel Leviss was at BravoCon 2022, she spoke to Page Six about what happened with Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Oliver Saunders.

She has been trying to live her best life, as she was newly single and enjoying filming and exploring new avenues, including also making out with Tom Schwartz. Yes, that’s right, Katie Maloney’s ex-husband.

Raquel told the publication, “I would like to clarify that I did not know Oliver had a wife. He misled me. I was in Vegas this year just trying to have a good time being single, and we didn’t hook up either, by the way. Just wanted to clarify all that.”

Lisa Vanderpump stepped in as the drama continued to escalate, and reportedly to loop Garcell Beauvais in because her son was the center of attention and the one who “misled” Raquel.

Interestingly enough, none of this was discussed on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and given the way that season went, we are a bit surprised.

Get ready because the situation between Raquel Leviss and Oliver Saunders covers two parts of the Bravoverse.

Vanderpump Rules returns on Wednesday, February 8, at 9/8c on Bravo.