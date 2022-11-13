Pump Rules: Raquel Leviss stuns in plunging pink crop top for Season 10 promos

Pump Rules star Raquel Leviss gave a stellar sneak peek at Season 10’s promos. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules personality Raquel Leviss is ready to step up for the upcoming Season 10 of the hit Bravo show.

Season 9 was a rough ride for Raquel.

Though it started out on the highest note when she got engaged to then-fiance and co-star James Kennedy, by the end of the season, their relationship had crumbled, and they promptly ended their engagement just ahead of the reunion special.

While the split didn’t come as a complete shock to longtime Vanderpump Rules viewers considering James has always had a history of explosive behavior, Season 9 seemingly had everyone fooled that the couple was as happy as could be.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, after the former couple went public with their split, it was revealed they hadn’t been intimate with one another for over two years.

Thankfully, both Raquel and James seem to be in a better place these days, and with filming complete for the upcoming Season 10, the cast is starting to share more behind-the-scenes looks at the promo portraits that are being completed.

And never one to be outdone, Raquel shared a stunning behind-the-scenes video compilation that had her beauty and fit physique taking center stage.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss rocks plunging pink crop top in preparation for Season 10 promos

Over on her Instagram, Raquel shared revealing footage with her fans and followers, giving them a glimpse at her Season 10 promo looks — and they were absolutely stunning.

The lean beauty queen started the video by sharing a close-up of her bare-faced and make up free before transitioning to show her gorgeous glam for the day.

From there, the video cuts to Raquel prancing her way down a hallway in a satin, long-sleeve, deep pink dress. She turned to shoot the camera lens a sweet smile before the next shot showed Raquel posing for the Bravo cameras standing elegantly under a bright spotlight against a black background.

The video then took a hilarious turn when Raquel was seen engaging in a fake confrontation with co-star Lala Kent where she can be seen mouthing the insult Lala threw her way back in Season 5, calling her a “Bambi-eyed B***h.”

For her second look, Raquel took it to a whole new level in an all pink matching pant suit. And if that wasn’t statement enough, the top of Raquel’s suit was a stunning, bikini inspired crop top with a plunging neckline.

Raquel went all in with her Season 10 promo looks and she didn’t disappoint.

Raquel channels her inner strength and reflects on her self-love journey ahead of dramatic Season 10

Raquel’s recent glow-up comes after months of building on her self-confidence. And in a recent post to her Instagram Stories, Raquel couldn’t help but reflect on just how far she’s come.

The post coincided with her ongoing tension and drama with co-star Katie Maloney. The two quickly found themselves at odds with one another after Raquel hooked up with Katie’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz.

With all of the rumors and drama surrounding the situation, Raquel felt the need to open up with her followers and share the changes she’s experienced recently.

Alongside a video of herself dancing with Tom Sandoval at a Halloween celebration, Raquel wrote that she’s been “trying not to take [herself] so seriously.”

She continued to credit her new “baddie Raquel” persona with the advancements she’s made in her “personal growth journey.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.