Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have finalized their divorce

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have finalized their divorce. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Former Vanderpump Rules couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have finalized their divorce just less than a year after initially announcing their split.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom went public with their decision to separate following a slew of rumors there was trouble in marital paradise when Katie was spotted without her wedding rings.

Though their statements to social media were personalized, each of them confirmed they still felt great love for one another and were hopeful they’d keep their friendship intact.

In the months following their announcement, they’ve continued to hang out with one another and completed filming for the upcoming Season 10.

In more recent weeks, the drama has been amped up, and rumors of tension have made their way around after Tom’s alleged hookup with their Pump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss.

While fans and viewers are awaiting the beginning of the new season, Katie and Tom are navigating the end of their twelve-year relationship with their divorce’s finalization.

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz finalize divorce

Seven months after announcing the end of their relationship, Katie and Tom have finalized their divorce.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, their divorce was finalized on October 12.

Previous reports indicated they had settled their claim with neither party looking to receive spousal support. According to those documents, Katie and Tom agreed to waive spousal support indefinitely.

Katie and Tom to address divorce drama in Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Although Katie and Tom have finalized their divorce, filming for Season 10 has already wrapped, and it’s likely viewers will watch much of their divorce drama unfold on screen.

Back in August, the former lovers were spotted engaging in an intense and tension filled conversation while seated in a restaurant booth.

Bravo cameras were also spotted near the couple, a great indicator that the exchange was captured for Season 10.

Vanderpump Rules production was also present for Scheana Shay’s August wedding to Brock Davies which was the event where Tom and Raquel’s alleged hookup took place.

Tom and Raquel were both members of the wedding party, and according to a source, they were seen “heavily making out” at the event — although Scheana maintains she didn’t see the action, she confirmed that she did end up “hearing” about their lip lock.

Katie and Tom have maintained there are no sides to choose in their split, however, their co-stars have seemingly felt different.

Raquel previously spoke about the pressure to pick sides and if the hookup rumors prove to be true, it’s clear which side of the split she’ll fall on.

Fans and viewers will have to stay tuned for when the new season drops to catch every moment of the drama.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.