Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is back, and Lala Kent just served a whole look.

Things will look different this season as she is no longer with Randall Emmett, and her friendship with Scheana Shay has grown leaps and bounds.

Despite the heartbreak and chaos over the last year, Lala still managed to keep up with her incredible look and proved that her post-breakup body was snatched.

Ahead of the Season 10 premiere, Lala returned to TikTok with a flawless transition video.

The mom of one started out looking as if she had just gotten out of the shower with wet hair and a robe.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When she transitioned, Lala was in full glam with her hair done and a mostly see-through dress with black flowers on it. Her figure was flawless, highlighting her toned abs.

Give Them Lala Beauty

Lala Kent is a mastermind when it comes to marketing herself and her name.

She uses Give Them Lala for everything, including her beauty line, a book she wrote, and her podcast.

Her beauty business now includes a skincare line, and she appears to be doing well with her marketing and merchandising endeavors.

Lala is active on her Give Them Lala Beauty Instagram page. She shares product updates, skincare, and tutorials. She has used her name to form a recognizable brand and continues to do well.

What can we expect from Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules?

If the Vanderpump Rules trailer was any indication of the drama to come, it’s going to be a wild ride.

Lala Kent has evolved a lot since joining the cast many seasons ago. She was rough around the edges and definitely didn’t get along with some of the other girls.

Her friendships have blossomed since becoming a mom and dealing with the split from Randall Emmett. Her friends are her allies, and Scheana is now one of her closest friends. Ocean and Summer are little BFFS, and the mom often shares photos of the girls playing together on social media.

As for Lala, she seems to be mostly clear this time around where the drama is concerned. Much of it will focus on the dissolution of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s relationship and the newly-single Raquel Leviss.

When the Season 9 reunion of Vanderpump Rules ended, James Kennedy and Raquel had called off their engagement, shocking their costars.

Lala is ready for the shenanigans to air, and her flawless transition was a nice treat ahead of the Season 10 premiere.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.