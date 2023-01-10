New Vanderpump Rules trailer has arrived — Here’s what to expect from Season 10

The first trailer for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has officially dropped — Check it out. Pic credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

The wait is finally over Pump Rules fans!

After months of speculation and rumors surrounding the upcoming season of the hit Bravo show Vanderpump Rules, a new trailer has finally dropped — and it’s looking to be a doozy.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Vanderpump Rules was renewed for another season back in May 2022.

And given the drama that unfolded throughout the reunion for Season 9, it was clear the next season would have plenty to bring to the table.

Between James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss ending their engagement and Lala’s accusations of abuse against her baby daddy Randall Emmett, there was no shortage of tension amongst the show’s brightest stars.

And thanks to the newly dropped trailer for Season 10, viewers are going to see even more shocking moments unfold as their favorite SURvers return.

Here’s what we know.

Bravo drops new trailer for upcoming Vanderpump Rules Season 10, teases divorce drama for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

Just as many expected, when it premieres on Wednesday, February 8, Season 10 is going to be a wild ride for the Pump Rules cast.

According to the new trailer, viewers will watch as longtime lovers Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz navigate their divorce after over a decade together. Though the two may have felt they were a “divorce success story” early on in the process, something clearly goes south.

The tension between the former couple then boils over when Tom is caught making out with their co-star Raquel Leviss. The idea of her co-star and ex-husband hooking up has Katie reeling.

During an intense confrontation, Katie spells it out for Schwartz, telling him, “I’ve never had hatred for you, and now I do. I think you’re pathetic, I think you’re a drunk, and I think you’re a loser.”

Of course, it isn’t all doom and gloom for the Pump Rules cast, and there’s plenty of partying and drinking to accompany the drama.

The cast heads to Mexico for Scheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies.

The elaborate affair was stunning, and it will be thrilling to watch it all happen in the new season.

Vanderpump Rules ladies take on the single life

Scheana’s love life may be at an all-time high with her luxurious wedding, but as she so aptly points out — the summer filming took place was a new endeavor for everyone involved because the majority of the cast was single.

Katie was navigating her divorce from Schwartz, Lala is still heavily embroiled in her domestic drama since ending her relationship with Randall, and Raquel is learning how to be a single woman after ending her engagement and five-year relationship with James Kennedy.

This is brand new territory for the group considering Katie joined the show as an OG and was already dating Schwartz in Season 1; Lala was dating her secret boyfriend when she joined the cast in Season 4; and Raquel joined the rest of the Pump Rules cast in Season 5 thanks to her relationship with the SUR DJ.

The trailer also hinted that Raquel did, in fact, go on a date with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Oliver, which caused a massive uproar considering he was married at the time.

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval stress about opening their new restaurant

Although followers already know Tom Schwartz and his business partner and best friend Tom Sandoval have already opened their Schwartz and Sandy’s lounge, Season 10 is set to show just how stressful things got before the lounge was able to open its doors.

“Why haven’t you opened?” Lisa Vanderpump questions them.

And as if opening the bar wasn’t enough pressure, at one point, the stress gets the better of him, and Schwartz makes the claim that he and Katie would still be together if it wasn’t for their newest business venture.

James claims new girlfriend Ally is ‘the one’

The reunion special for Season 9 spelled the end of James’ relationship with his then-fiancee, Raquel. Although their castmates were seemingly shocked by the news, viewers couldn’t say they were all that surprised the relationship didn’t stand the test of time.

Though their relationship ended in December 2021, James found himself in a new relationship by January 2022. Since then, he’s been head over heels for his current girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

And according to the new trailer, James believes he’s really found “the one” in Ally.

“I’m gonna put some babies in her one day,” he crudely shares.

Though the first trailer is merely a sneak peek into what’s to come, it’s bound to be one for the ages.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules premieres Wednesday, February 8 at 9/8c on Bravo.