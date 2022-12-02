Pump Rules: Lala Kent talks fears for daughter Ocean’s future

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is worried for her daughter’s future and what she’ll learn about her father, Randall Emmett. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent says she has fears when it comes to her daughter Ocean’s future following the traumatic breakup with Randall Emmett.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala’s three-year engagement to the film producer crumbled after photos surfaced online, seemingly showing her fiance out on the town with two anonymous young women.

Following their split, Lala slowly but surely opened up about the trauma she experienced throughout the relationship and her worries about how the entire situation will play into baby Ocean’s life.

The two parents now co-parent Ocean, and though little details are known about their ongoing battle, Lala has hinted that she’s hoping to get to a point where she has zero contact with Randall, no matter what their co-parenting situation may look like.

During a recent appearance on Scheana Shay’s Scheananigans podcast, the two moms talked about Lala’s baby daddy, and she openly admitted that he’s simply not “a good person.”

Those concerns bubble over for Lala, and she further confessed that she’s aware that someday Ocean will grow up and have questions about her father and how things unfolded between her parents.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent says she fears daughter Ocean’s future questions about her dad

While speaking to her co-star, Lala opened up about her worries for Ocean’s future and what she will inevitably find out about her parents when the time comes.

“I think my biggest fears are future-based,” Lala shared. “…Just with everything that has gone on.”

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder added that she also worries about the information she shares with the world and if Ocean will be horrified in the future by the things Lala has told the world.

Lala says she ‘never’ wants Ocean to ‘end up’ with someone like she did

Further in the conversation, Lala confessed she hopes that Ocean never finds herself in a similar situation to what she had experienced with Randall.

Lala got real and admitted she also feels a responsibility to share her story and experience in order to help other women.

“I just hope that when she gets older, she looks at me and feels inspired and isn’t embarrassed,” Lala shared.

Scheana agreed with Lala but pointed out that she’ll likely save her daughter from ending up in the same situation simply because she’s so willing to be honest about her life.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.