Randall Emmett alleges exes Lala Kent and Ambyr Childers are out to ‘destroy’ his reputation

Randall Emmett claims his ex-fiancee and ex-wife are “working together” to ruin his image. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Randall Emmett is finally opening up about the ongoing tension between himself and his exes, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and actress Ambyr Childers.

The film producer has remained relatively mum since serious accusations have been raised about his personal conduct. However, he’s recently revealed that he believes his two exes are out to get him.

Randall was married to You actress Ambyr Childers from 2009 to 2017, and they share two daughters together, London, 12, and Rylee, 9.

Following his split from Ambyr, Randall entered into a relationship with Lala, and the pair was engaged for three years before Lala, whose legal name is Lauren Burningham, called it off.

Their dramatic breakup came after reports surfaced that Randall had been cheating on Lala while out of town in Nashville with two young women.

Despite the demise of their relationship, Randall and Lala also share a child together, a 1-year-old daughter named Ocean.

According to Randall, his two baby mommas have decided to work together in order to smear his name in Hollywood.

Randall Emmett convinced exes Lala Kent and Ambyr Childers ‘working together’ to ruin his reputation

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Randall claims, “Ambyr and Lauren are working together in [an] attempt to destroy my reputation to give them both an advantage for custody.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

His claim continued to accuse Ambyr of “completely” fabricating her earlier claims of abuse against him and alleged Lala had “convinced her to do so.”

Seemingly dedicated to clearing his name, Randall further alleged that Ambyr had failed to accuse him of domestic violence at any point during their marriage and following their separation.

“Ambyr states she cannot remember specific incidents of abuse,” he stated. “She cannot remember specific incidents, because there are none.”

Randall blames ‘contentious custody litigation’ with Lala as her motivation for instigating Ambyr’s abuse claims

Although Randall blames both women for attempting to ruin his reputation, Randall seemingly blames one more than the other. The same legal documentation found Randall accusing Lala of instigating Ambyr’s abuse allegations due to their ongoing custody issues.

Randall further accused Lala of falsifying the claims of abuse she’s made since their October 2021 split. He also pointed out that Lala has also never filed any complaints of domestic violence against him despite what she’s shared publically.

“She is not a victim of abuse,” the film producer added.

Both Lala and Ambyr have come forward with claims against Randall.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Ambyr recently filed for a restraining order against her ex-husband after allegations that she’d read a correspondence between him and his lawyer that left her fearing for her safety.

For her part, months after their split, Lala claimed Randall had physically assaulted her when she attempted to confront him about the cheating rumors.

Ambyr’s petition was ultimately denied.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.