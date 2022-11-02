Pump Rules: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies bring The Flintstones back for retro Halloween costume

Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and their 1-year-old daughter Summer Moon went all out for their two Halloween looks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies seemingly couldn’t decide what they wanted for their family Halloween costumes, so instead of one costume, Scheana, Brock, and baby Summer Moon went with two.

Since welcoming their daughter in April 2021, Scheana and Brock’s world has centered around her.

From adorable outfit pictures to documenting their family outings to theme parks including their favorite Universal Studios, the family of three is forever sharing their fun adventures with fans and followers online.

With a holiday like Halloween, Scheana wasn’t about to let them miss out on the fun.

So, Scheana and Brock went all in with two different costumes, each of them perfectly themed to a family-friendly throwback.

The adorable unit channeled a retro children’s show and Disney classic for their looks — which they pulled off flawlessly.

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies sport two costumes for Halloween

Over on her Instagram, Scheana shared two posts to reveal their Halloween looks.

In the first, shared just ahead of the spooky season holiday, Scheana, Brock, and Summer showed off their costumes from the Disney movie Monsters Inc.

Brock went as the blue and purple polka-dotted monster Sully, while Scheana was head-to-toe in bright green with one-eyed monster leg warmers to pull off a look inspired by Mike Wazowski.

Completing the family costume, 1-year-old Summer was dressed as the sweetest Monster’s Inc character — baby Boo.

“Monsters Inc. & Boo 👧🏻,” Scheana captioned the first post.

For their second look, Scheana, Brock, and Summer transformed themselves into the beloved Flintstones characters Fred, Wilma, and baby Pebbles.

Brock struck an entertaining pose flexing his biceps while holding Summer in a matching light green Flintstones patterned dress.

For her Wilma, Scheana looked gorgeous in a vibrant orange wig, form-fitting white minidress, and Wilma’s signature white-beaded necklace.

“yabba dabba doo 🧡🦴,” Scheana wrote for that caption.

Fans and Bravolebrities react to Scheana and Brock’s Halloween costumes

It didn’t take long for Scheana’s fans and followers to hop into the comment section to weigh in and show their support for their Halloween looks.

Scheana’s Vanderpump Rules BFF Raquel Leviss left some love for their Monsters Inc. costumes calling them “so frickin cute!!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin also stopped by for the adorable look.

Over on their The Flintstones looks, fans raved with love for them.

“You guys are the winner this year for family Halloween 🎃,” one follower wrote.

Another echoed, “Obsessed with the this!! You guys look amazing!!!”

It may be a wrap for Halloween 2022, but Scheana, Brock, and Summer Moon certainly made the most of it.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.