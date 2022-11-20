Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent shades ex Randall Emmett for ‘art’ of overpowering victims

Lala Kent shades former fiance Randall Emmett after one of his legal matters is settled. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanderpump Rules personality Lala Kent seized an opportunity to shade her former fiance Randall Emmett slyly.

It’s no secret that Lala has been processing her relationship and subsequent split from the film producer that unfolded back in October 2021.

At the time, Lala opened up very little about the trauma she claims to have endured during the duration of their relationship.

However, as the months have passed, Lala has become quite emboldened and doesn’t hesitate to share her opinions on the current events in Randall’s life — this includes any legal action taken against him.

Though the two share custody of their nearly two-year-old daughter Ocean, it isn’t without conflict.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In fact, Lala has been open about her frustrations with the court systems as the two battle out an agreement.

After a settlement was reached in a recent lawsuit filed by one of Randall’s former assistants, Lala shaded the director and accused him of mastering the “art” of overpowering victims.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shades ex-fiance Randall Emmett after lawsuit settlement

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lala shared her disdain for her ex-fiance once again after learning he had reached a settlement with one of his former assistants.

According to Page Six, Lala’s now-expired post called out Randall’s history of poor behavior.

“What I’ve learned in this town is everyone has a price. It does not mean the victim is not credible — rather, they were overpowered, threatened, paid, then silenced. An art that someone has conquered quite beautifully,” her post read, in part.

Lala’s post further predicted that there would come a day when Randall’s world would “crash and burn” around him.

She concluded by stating that Randall will have no one else to blame when that day arrives but himself.

“You will have to look in the mirror and know no one did this to you, but you,” she stated.

Randall Emmett accuses Lala and his ex-wife Ambyr Childers of attempting to ‘destroy’ his reputation

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Randall recently hit back after his ex-wife, You actress Ambyr Childers, filed for a restraining order against him.

Although the courts ultimately denied her petition, Ambyr claimed she was in fear for her safety after reading correspondence that allegedly occurred between Randall and his attorney.

Responding to Ambyr’s claims, Randall accused Ambyr of teaming up with Lala to try and smear his name.

Randall further alleged that Lala “convinced” Ambyr to pursue legal action against him to “give them both an advantage for custody” of their children.

Randall and Ambyr were married from 2009 to 2017 and share two daughters, London, 12, and Rylee, 9.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.