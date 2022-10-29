Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent celebrates ‘independence day’ one year after split from Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules personality Lala Kent reflects on her life one year after walking away from her engagement to Randall Emmett. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recently took some time to reflect on leaving her relationship to film producer Randall Emmett after their three year engagement.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala and Randall’s engagement and relationship came to quick and bitter end in October 2021 after rumors and pictures of him surfaced online allegedly showing he was cheating on Lala while out of town in Nashville.

Despite their split, the former couple shares 1-year-old daughter Ocean who was born during the first ever Vanderpump Rules baby boom in March of 2021 and they are currently in the midst of a custody battle for her.

Lala has continuously shared the impact her relationship and subsequent breakup with Randall has had on her. She has insisted that although their relationship came to an end, she was “haunted” by their relationship daily.

Since becoming a single mom, Lala has dedicated herself to building her Give Them Lala Beauty brand in addition to appearing on Vanderpump Rules so she can ensure financial security for herself and her daughter.

In a recent post to social media, Lala looked back on just how far she’s come in the past year and shared where she finds the strength to keep moving forward in life.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent reflects on split from Randall Emmett: ‘I didn’t know what the future would hold’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lala shared a sweet picture of herself standing on the beach holding her daughter Ocean while they both look out at her namesake.

Over the picture, Lala shared her feelings about where her life has gone in the last year.

“Happy Independence Day to me,” Lala started the post. “A year ago today I had my ducks in a row and it was time to execute my game plan of escaping a toxic and unsafe place.”

Lala continued to share that just writing the post sent her heart racing and she further admitted she was worried that she “didn’t know what the future would hold.”

“I lost 30 pounds from the stress and the trauma,” she continued while acknowledging she knew that there was no choice for her but to continue moving forward for herself and baby Ocean.

According to the Give Them Lala Beauty founder, she put the rest of her faith in “God and the universe.”

She concluded the post confirming she’s “feeling happy” these days and re-committed herself to reaching “resolution” for Ocean’s wellbeing.

Lala admits she might be ‘in love’ now that she’s dating again

Lala’s healing journey has come so far that the mom of one is finally putting herself back out there and wading into the dating pool.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live radio show in early October, Lala confessed she’s having some major feelings for her current beau — though she refused to drop his name.

“…I think I might be in love with someone,” Lala admitted after being asked if she was currently dating.

Lala continued to gush that her current love interest is a “unicorn.”

Lala previously teased followers and fans that they’d see her hookup with someone in the upcoming Season 10, which will be fun to see as she hasn’t been single in quite a few years.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.