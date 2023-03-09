Kristen Doute details night of Ariana Madix finding video of Raquel on Tom Sandoval’s phone

The podcast microphones are on, and the Vanderpump Rules cast is ready to spill everything they know.

One former cast member, Kristen Doute, dropped her newest #Scandoval-themed episode on her show, Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.

Kristen’s six-year-long relationship with costar Tom Sandoval was previously shown on Season 1 of Vanderpump Rules, with Tom memorably kissing fellow castmate Ariana Madix while they were together.

However, after nearly a decade, Kristen and Ariana are now the best of friends, and she has been showing support for her ever since Ariana found out that her boyfriend, Tom, has been having a months-long affair with their friend and cast mate, Raquel Leviss.

On Kristen’s podcast, she said that she was with Ariana the night she had discovered a sexually-explicit video of Raquel on Tom’s phone — finally explaining what exactly went down.

After the two had watched Tom and his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, perform at TomTom, his phone fell out of his pocket, and a mutual friend handed it to Ariana.

Kristen Doute recalls the night Ariana Madix found out Tom Sandoval was cheating

Although Ariana and Tom have built immense trust over the past 10 years together, Kristen said Ariana followed her “gut intuition” and checked his camera roll.

It was then that Ariana discovered the inappropriate video between Tom, 39, and their close friend Raquel, 28.

“She went into his photos,” Kristen said. “He had screen-recorded a FaceTime of him and Raquel masturbating with each other. That’s the truth.”

Kristen continued to say that the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner “wasn’t apologetic” over the situation and continued to “gaslight her,” with Tom reportedly saying, “You know we haven’t been happy. You weren’t supportive of my endeavors.”

Since finding out about the affair last Wednesday, Kristen has been there for Ariana day in and day out.

She admitted that Ariana is “not doing well,” continuing to say she is now “numb” to the situation and isn’t interested in hearing more details.

Kristen even compared the demise of Ariana and Tom’s 10-year relationship to a “death,” explaining what a “serious loss” it is.

Although their relationship is clearly never to be reconciled, Ariana and Tom both own the $2 million house they bought together in 2019.

Kristen said that one night after discovering the affair, a few friends went to the house to get Ariana’s mind off the situation and be “healthy distractions” when Tom suddenly walked in.

“So he walked in, and we all just sort of like sat there like, really quietly, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I know everyone hates me,'” Kristen said.

While Tom is legally allowed to be at the house, Kristen approached Tom separately and advised him to give Ariana “a couple hours heads-up” before going to the house to give her time to leave.

Kristen said Tom’s ego got in the way a bit, with him claiming it’s “his house” and that “she can leave if she’s not comfortable.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.