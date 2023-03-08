Tom Sandoval reportedly quit filming Vanderpump Rules — Here’s what we know

Tom Sandoval is spinning out of control as news of his months-long affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss was made public.

The scandal has been dubbed the “Scandoval” on social media, with Bravolebrities and fans commenting on the constant stream of new developments.

Vanderpump Rules wrapped filming for Season 10 months ago, but the cameras were picked back up to get all of the fallout captured. There’s hope it will be added to the tail end of the season ahead of the much-anticipated reunion.

Tom and Raquel reportedly filmed scenes as a couple and are “in love,” but at least one of those scenes wasn’t what Tom wanted, as he asked production to shoot it over.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source told the publication that following the denial to refilm a scene, Tom refused to film any more content for the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The source revealed, “Tom told production that he would no longer shoot Vanderpump Rules if they don’t listen to him.”

Will Tom Sandoval continue to film Vanderpump Rules?

While Tom Sandoval was upset about how the scene he filmed with Raquel Leviss would make him look, it doesn’t seem like he is done with Vanderpump Rules for good.

After all, he has a contract to fulfill, and exiting now would damage his already tarnished reputation even more. Another source told the publication there are plans to film with Tom later this week.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor had to weigh in on the situation. He alleges that Tom refused to film when the cheating situation arose with the Miami girl, much like he is doing now. Jax has made it clear this is an “I told you so” situation with his former friend.

What is next for Vanderpump Rules?

Season 10 of the hit Bravo show is airing right now, and pending the time it’ll take to edit and add the new footage, it could be tacked on at the end.

And the reunion still needs to be filmed. That is also part of the talent’s contractual obligations ahead of each season.

It’s speculated that the reunion will be filmed in the next two weeks. There’s even talk about Kristen Doute returning to weigh in on the situation and support Ariana Madix as she navigates the next chapter of her life.

Lisa Vanderpump is a scheduled guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week. The show will likely focus on the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss scandal and how she feels about everything that’s happened.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.