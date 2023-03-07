Is Tom Sandoval’s ex Kristen Doute returning to Vanderpump Rules amid cheating drama? Here’s what we know

The rumor mill is buzzing that Tom Sandoval’s ex and fired Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute is returning to the show following his latest cheating scandal.

Vanderpump Rules has been making headlines since last weekend thanks to Tom cheating on his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix, with her friend and their costar, Raquel Leviss.

Those who watch the show know that not only were Raquel and Ariana friends, but Raquel was previously engaged to Tom’s good friend or, rather now, former good friend, James Kennedy.

The scandal has taken over the Bravo universe, with new details emerging all the time.

One of those details is that Kristen may be coming back to the show to support Ariana, especially since cameras have been rolling since the scandal broke.

The return of Kristen would be huge for many reasons, so let’s see what we know about her possibly making her Vanderpump Rules comeback.

Is Kristen Doute returning to Vanderpump Rules amid Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal?

According to People magazine, an insider close to the show revealed that Kristen is considering filming Vanderpump Rules again. Kristen would only be back to specifically be part of the aftermath of Raquel and Tom’s affair.

“Vanderpump Rules producers have approached Kristen to come back on the show to talk about this. She’s had her fair share of ups and downs with Sandoval over the years, but right now she’s completely supporting Ariana,” the insider expressed to the magazine.

This would mark the first time Kristen filmed since she was fired from the show in 2020 for racially insensitive actions that she made toward Faith Stowers with her former costar Stassi Schroeder. Despite putting the show and actions behind her, the source claims Kristen will film if Ariana wants her to.

Even though Kristen accused Tom of cheating on her with Ariana years ago at the end of their relationship, Kristen has become friends with Ariana over the years and wants to support her friend.

However, the answer to whether Kristen will return to Vanderpump Rules really depends on Ariana. If Ariana wants Kristen to film, she will. The insider claimed to People magazine that women have been talking about it.

Kristen Doute shows love for Ariana Madix

Taking to social media over the weekend, Kristen made it clear she was Team Ariana all the way. Kristen shared a video of the two women spending time together in what Kristen called real-time.

“I love you so much, I love you more than anything in the whole wide world, and I’ll kill people for you,” Kristen spilled in the footage, even giving Ariana a quick kiss.

Kristen also shared that the situation does not make her happy or feel vindicated because of what Ariana and Tom did to her. The two women have moved past all of that, and Kristen’s only concern is Ariana.

There are several other Vanderpump Rules stars who are declaring they are Team Ariana during this time too. Other Bravoleberties are weighing in on the scandal as well, like Below Deck alum Kate Chastain.

Andy Cohen also warned fans the rest of the season will be shocking in light of these recent events.

Do you want to see Kristen Doute back on Vanderpump Rules to weigh in on the Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval drama?

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.