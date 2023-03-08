Raquel Leviss granted restraining order after being punched by Scheana Shay

The Vanderpump Rules drama just got a little more real.

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier, Raquel Leviss filed paperwork to get a restraining order against her former friend, Scheana Shay.

Raquel has been having a months-long affair with costar Tom Sandoval while in a years-long relationship with Ariana Madix, one of Scheana’s best friends.

The incident that sparked the need for Raquel to file for the restraining order happened in New York City, following the two appearing on last week’s Watch What Happens Live.

According to TMZ, Raquel alleges Scheana pushed her against a brick wall and punched her in her left eye.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She submitted photos with the request, and the judge granted the petition. Scheana must stay 100 yards away from Raquel, her residence, and her place of employment.

What happened between Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay?

The Vanderpump Rules stars appeared in the clubhouse with Andy Cohen last week following the episode of Vanderpump Rules.

While it was believed the incident happened following the taping, the court papers revealed it happened Thursday in New York City. News about the affair and breakup of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix broke last Friday, and the friend group learned about everything shortly after Ariana found a video of Raquel on Tom’s phone.

In the paperwork, Raquel Leviss revealed that Scheana Shay “doesn’t regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend.”

Raquel isn’t taking any chances regarding being physically assaulted, so she ensured she was protected by filing the restraining order. It was unclear how long it was granted for, but the publication also revealed she filed a police report in Los Angeles, where she currently lives.

What does this mean for the Season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion?

The Bravo cameras are rolling, and their footage is expected to be edited and added to the current season.

James Kennedy has filmed, and Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss reportedly filmed together too.

While keeping filming separate now is likely not a problem, when the time comes to film the Season 10 reunion, the restraining order could lead to issues. The reunion is part of the contract signed with the network, so Scheana Shay and Raquel must attend.

Speculation is that Raquel may do a separate sit down with Andy Cohen or perhaps appear on Skype while they film with the group. It will be interesting to see if Tom shows up, especially after reports indicated he stopped filming because he didn’t like how a shot was captured.

This is a messy situation and one of the hottest topics to ever happen among Bravolebrities and fans.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.