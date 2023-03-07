James Kennedy confirms he’s filming for Vanderpump Rules amid cheating scandal

James Kennedy seemingly dodged a bullet when he and Raquel Leviss ended their engagement during the Season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion.

As Season 10 is currently airing on Bravo, James has already found someone new. Ally Lewber is his new girlfriend, and the two are already living together.

Raquel has been dipping her toes into the dating pool, including among the friend group. When Season 10 began airing, she was flirting with Peter. In an upcoming episode, she is seen making out with Garcelle Beauvais’ married son. As of this weekend, it was revealed she and Tom Sandoval have been having a months-long affair.

Despite the season wrapping months ago, the camera crews headed back to get the reactions from the cast members as news of Tom and Raquel’s affair spread far and wide.

With most of the cast members being “Team Ariana” already, it will be interesting to see what some of the more quiet people have to say in their confessionals/interviews.

And James Kennedy filmed his portion today.

James Kennedy was called to film Vanderpump Rules

We are still weeks away from the Vanderpump Rules reunion being filmed. Those typically happen approximately six weeks before the season finale airs; now, only a handful of episodes have aired.

James Kennedy likely has a lot to say about the situation. He spent years with Raquel, and the two were engaged after an elaborate proposal was put together with a Coachella theme. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix helped James pull it off, with Tom helping to fund some of the expenses.

Following their broken engagement after Season 9 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion filmed, James and Raquel went their separate ways. He moved on with Ally Lewber, and Raquel began dating again.

James took to his Instagram Story to reveal he’d been called to film for Vanderpump Rules.

What’s next for Vanderpump Rules?

While cheating scandals are not new for Vanderpump Rules, this has gotten more attention than any other in the show’s history.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were the longest-running on-screen couple, together for nearly nine years. Aside from that, the affairallegedly happened in the home they shared while Ariana was asleep in the bed she shared with Tom and Raquel in the guest room.

There are some questions about the future of the show and the restaurants Tom is involved in. He is partners with Ken odd and Lisa Vanderpump in Tom Tom, and he has other partners in Schwartz & Sandy’s. Already the businesses are being affected, which could spell trouble.

Will Raquel still have a job at SUR after all of this?

A lot will have to be hashed out, and some of it will likely be a part of the footage being taped now.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.