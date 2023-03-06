Here’s which Vanderpump Rules stars are ‘Team Ariana’

The Vanderpump Rules tea is so hot it could burn you if you aren’t careful.

Over the weekend, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after nine years together. It wasn’t amicable as it was due to a months-long affair between Tom and fellow Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss.

As everything unfolded in real time, Andy Cohen made sure to get cameras up and rolling. Season 10 wrapped months ago, but this was too good to pass up, and the network hopes to air this footage ahead of the reunion.

The once tight-knit friend group has been split apart, and there are sides to be taken.

The hashtag “Team Ariana” has flooded all social media platforms, and several Vanderpump Rules cast members have let their allegiance be known.

And the kicker is Tom has remained silent except for a plea to leave his businesses out of the mess and a declaration he would be stepping back from both Schwartz & Sandy’s and Tom Tom while this all gets resolved. Raquel has not said anything publicly.

Kristen Doute is ‘Team Ariana’

When news broke about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss having an affair, Kristen Doute immediately went to Ariana Madix’s side.

She took to Instagram to show her support for the beautiful blonde, writing, “#TeamAriana.”

Ironically, Kristen was dating Tom when Ariana joined the SUR team. However, the two women have reconciled their differences and have been friends for years. Kristen is no longer part of the show but has remained close to several cast members.

Katie Maloney shares a sweet message about Ariana Madix

It’s been a wild ride for Katie Maloney as she has been dealing with her divorce from Tom Schwartz. Their split happened after the Season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion, and Katie has navigated filming with her ex for Season 10.

There’s no question that Katie is on Ariana Madix’s side, especially after watching all of the ups and downs she’s gone through. Both women dealt with their men building their businesses, which strained their relationships.

Katie wrote, “You are going to thrive like you were always meant to!”

Scheana Shay proves she is on Ariana Madix’s side

Scheana Shay came through for her friend in a big way.

She attended a Watch What Happens Live taping with Raquel Leviss last week. Scheana and Raquel had gotten close following her split from James Kennedy at the Season 9 reunion.

There was some tension in the group when Scheana urged Raquel to go after Tom Schwartz, but she did not know that Tom Sandoval was the one Raquel wanted.

When Scheana discovered what happened between Raquel and Tom, she reportedly punched the pageant girl.

Scheana took to social media to let it be known where she stands, “Always got your back! 👊🏼 #TeamAriana.”

Lala Kent is already trolling Raquel Leviss

If anyone questioned which side Lala Kent would take, they haven’t been paying attention to Vanderpump Rules at all.

Lala has been going hard regarding her dislike for Tom Sandoval for a while, but it had nothing to do with what everyone knows now. His affair with Raquel Leviss just added fuel to the fire.

The affair gave her more ammo, and Lala is going hard at Raquel. When the news broke, she took to her Instagram Story to talk about it, and she shared that she clearanced the Bambi Eye B*tch palette from her Give Them Lala Beauty line. It was an immediate occurrence, and it was clear that Lala was riding for Ariana Madix.

As for the rest of the cast members, most have alluded to the drama without making full-blown statements. As things get moving this week, some of the others will likely come up with something to say.

There’s also expected to be some damage control done by Raquel Leviss and possibly a more in-depth statement from Tom Sandoval.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.