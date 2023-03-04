Lala Kent blasts Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval amid affair bombshell

The Vanderpump Rules drama keeps on giving.

Season 10 of the hit Bravo show is currently airing, but the off-screen drama between the long-time cast members is where the focus is at.

A bombshell was dropped that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had split after nine years together. The couple was the longest-running on the show, and viewers thought they were each other’s final pairing.

While the Tom and Ariana split was shocking, the cause of their breakup was where the real juicy story lay.

Raquel Leviss and Tom reportedly have been having a months-long affair, and it all came to light recently.

She has been the center of attention on Vanderpump Rules this season as she dipped her toe into the dating pool again within the friend group. Raquel went out on a few dates with Peter, made out with Tom Schwartz, and has allegedly been involved with Tom Sandoval for months.

Lala Kent enters the chat

It’s common knowledge that Lala Kent and Raquel Leviss don’t have the best history. The two started on the wrong foot, and it seems that despite attempting a friendship, things are no longer on good terms between the two Vanderpump Rules stars.

Upon learning about Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s split over his affair with Raquel, Lala took to her Instagram Stories to lay it out.

She immediately went to her website and discounted the Bambi Eyed B***h palette on her website. Lala also shared some clips that were shared about the situation, and then she went on a rant of her own.

Lala was getting her hair done because she knew it was about to go down, and the Vanderpump Rules cameras were fired back up despite the season being wrapped months ago.

The reality TV star revealed she was “ready to eat” and hinted she was coming for Raquel. She and Ariana have been good friends for years, and she hasn’t felt Tom in quite some time.

The rant was so long it had to be uploaded in two parts, but Lala got her point across.

Vanderpump Rules cameras are filming now

There have been reports that the cameras are already filming. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix allegedly had their sit down in the home they shared already, and the rest of the cast will give their reactions too.

Many of them have already spoken out, and it seems everyone, so far, supports Ariana.

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay were on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week. It was following that when Raquel allegedly confessed to her friend that she was having an affair with Tom. There is also a rumor that Scheana punched the pageant queen, but there has been no confirmation yet.

The drama will likely continue to escalate, so check back for all the updates.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.