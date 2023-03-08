Raquel Leviss files for restraining order against Scheana Shay after alleged physical altercation

The Vanderpump Rules drama has taken a serious turn — with Raquel Leviss reportedly filing for a restraining order against Scheana Shay.

What started as a months-long affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss has turned into a full-blown circus within the friend circle.

News about the breakup of Tom and Ariana Madix’s years-long relationship due to his affair with their friend broke last week, and now Raquel is seemingly trying to protect herself from the fallout.

According to TMZ, Raquel filed paperwork for a restraining order against her former friend, Scheana Shay. It’s not known what Scheana is alleged to have done to Raquel or whether the request was granted by a judge.

It’s unclear whether the move is related to rumors of an alleged altercation between the pair following their Watch What Happens Live appearance last week.

Scheana and Ariana are best friends, and while she was close to Raquel, especially following her broken engagement to James Kennedy, she is “Team Ariana” in this mess.

What happened between Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay?

Details surrounding how events unfolded last week have been cloudy, as no one has publicly addressed every detail of the situation.

However, Ariana Madix reportedly discovered the affair last Wednesday after Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss appeared on Watch What Happens Live.

Following their appearance on the show, the pair were reportedly out on the town when Raquel confided in Scheana that she was with Tom Sandoval. They were then said to have become involved in a heated altercation.

Raquel mentioned being “physically assaulted” in a statement she released about the affair, but it’s unknown if that claim relates to this latest alleged confrontation.

How will this affect Vanderpump Rules filming?

Season 10 filming for Vanderpump Rules wrapped months ago, but the cameras were picked back up following the affair bombshell.

James Kennedy confirmed he filmed an interview earlier this week, and the rest of the cast has reportedly either filmed or has plans to film in the coming days.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are said to have filmed segments, with him reportedly threatening to stop filming if they didn’t “listen to him.”

If the restraining order is granted, it could cause problems regards filming the Season 10 reunion. The reunion usually sees all of the show’s cast members sit down with Andy Cohen in a room to hash out all of the drama from the season.

The reunion is supposed to film in the next few weeks, so details about how that will take place without too much confrontation will have to be handled promptly.

A workaround to not having everyone in the same room could be to have cast members join by video call.

The fallout from the affair has changed the group dynamic and will affect the flow of the show. If Bravo opts for Season 11, it could be a drastically different version of Vanderpump Rules from what viewers have come to expect.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.