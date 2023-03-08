Raquel Leviss breaks silence over months-long affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval

It seems to be a day of new apologies for those involved in the “Scandoval.” Raquel Leviss has officially issued her statement on the shocking situation.

The Vanderpump Rules star has taken accountability for her actions one week after her friend and costar Ariana Madix found a sexually explicit video of her on Tom Sandoval’s phone.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Raquel apologized for her actions, which foremost affected Ariana, their close friends, and invested fans.

“There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” Raquel wrote, confirming she and Tom Sandoval had been engaging in their months-long affair.

Raquel said that she has been speaking to a counselor and is reflecting on the choices she made. She admitted to having patterns of codependency and an addiction to feeling loved, which she has sought through “emotional validation” and “intimate connections.”

She said that she often prioritizes those intimate relationships over her friendships, which is why she is choosing to “take steps to understand” her behavior in order to “make healthier choices.”

Raquel Leviss will ‘prioritize mental health’ amid affair with Tom Sandoval

Raquel claimed that she has been physically assaulted, has lost friendships, and has received both death threats and hate emails during her time in the reality TV spotlight.

In terms of taking further action, the 28-year-old cast member said that she is learning to “set stronger emotional boundaries” to protect her mental health.

“I don’t expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness,” she explained. “Right now I must focus on my own health and well being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes.”

Raquel has already made her splash on Season 10 of the drama-filled reality show, which is currently airing on Bravo.

The former model was previously engaged to James Kennedy, and although the two got engaged during Season 9 in an elaborate Coachella-themed proposal (that Tom Sandoval ironically helped plan and pay for), they officially announced their split on the season’s reunion.

Now, however, viewers may have a different reaction to watching Raquel navigate her single life on the show, knowing her interest in Tom Sandoval was most likely brewing while filming for the season.

Tom Sandoval issues apology to longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix

On Wednesday, Tom also shared a public apology to Ariana, who he has been in a relationship with for the past nine years.

While he released a statement soon after news of the affair broke on Friday, he managed to leave Ariana out of it — a mistake he has now attempted to make up for.

“I want to apologize to Ariana,” Tom wrote. “I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Tom continued to say that he wished everything had happened in a different order in order to potentially save the two from having such a tarnished relationship.

Like Raquel, Tom also said that he is planning to “reflect” on the situation and “work on himself.”

Vanderpump Rules will air its first episode tonight since the news was revealed, followed by a sure-to-be juicy Watch What Happens Live segment starring Lisa Vanderpump.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.