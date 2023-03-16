Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix speaks out, ‘what doesn’t kill me better run’

It’s been two weeks since news of Ariana Madix, and Tom Sandoval’s split broke.

Ariana and Tom have been together for most of the Vanderpump Rules run. News of their split was shocking, but the reason behind it was even more devastating.

The details surrounding their relationship ending have been messy at best.

Ariana has remained silent as both Tom and Raquel Leviss issued statements.

Her friends weighed in on what went down between Tom and Raquel, and after having time to process, she decided it was time to speak out finally.

She chose the perfect fairy-esque photo to go along with her message.

Ariana Madix addresses Tom Sandoval split

After deactivating her Instagram, Ariana Madix returned and thought about what to say before addressing the life-changing split from Tom Sandoval.

Ariana wrote a lengthy caption for her photo, revealing her gratitude for her support system. From her friends to strangers she’s never met, the outpouring of support has meant a lot to her.

She wrote, in part, “to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels.”

Her closing statement was telling. Ariana said, “what doesn’t kill me better run.”

How has ‘Scandoval’ affected Vanderpump Rules?

While the breakup between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval was shocking, his affair with Raquel Leviss rocked the entire cast.

Things went on for months under everyone’s noses. There’s been speculation that Tom Schwartz may have known about what was happening, but the rest of the cast, including Ariana, had no idea Tom and Raquel slept together for months.

Nearly everyone is standing beside Ariana, especially the women. The Vanderpump Rules reunion was due to be filmed next week, but with legal issues, it’s unclear what production will do.

Raquel was granted a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay, which complicates things. They are required to be 100 yards apart and have zero contact at all. While one of them could Skype or Zoom into the reunion, Scheana still could not speak to Raquel in any capacity.

As for where Tom and Raquel stand now, it’s unclear. It seemed as though they would remain together after the news broke, but anything is possible after she released a statement about working on herself.

Ariana is moving forward, and her friends and Vanderpump viewers are here to support her.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.