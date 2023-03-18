Scheana Shay plans to ‘be there in person’ for Vanderpump Rules reunion

Vanderpump rules star Scheana Shay plans to attend the Season 10 reunion show in person amid her legal troubles with Raquel Leviss.

It’s been two weeks since news broke that Raquel was having a months-long affair with costar Tom Sandoval even though he was in a relationship with Ariana Madix.

So much has gone down since then, including Raquel accusing Scheana of punching her after they filmed Watch What Happens Live and Scheana learned about the affair.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Raquel was granted a restraining order against Scheana, stating they must always be 100 yards away from each other.

The reunion show is scheduled to film next week, but the restraining order has brought up the question if both women will attend in person for the cast chat.

Well, Scheana has addressed that issue and made it clear she’s ready to be there in person.

Scheana Shay plans to attend Vanderpump Rules Season 10 in person

This week Scheana carefully navigated the Scandoval drama on her podcast Scheananigans. Scheana promised to get into more details later as she pushed off discussing the various “elephants in the room.”

The one thing that Scheana didn’t hold back on was her plan for the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion show.

“As far as I know, I’m fully intending on being there in person. I have no say over how this logistically works out,” she expressed. “If it’s Zoom… we also have another COVID test we have to do before the reunion. So that is not up to me whatsoever. I just wanna make that very clear.”

Undoubtedly, the restraining order makes things challenging for the Vanderpump Rules reunion show. However, that’s just a small part of what makes this reunion so difficult for production.

Tom and Raquel’s affair has everyone on edge, so having them all in one place and sitting near each other will also be an obstacle for the show. This reunion will certainly rival that of some of the Real Housewives reunions.

Did Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss hook up at Scheana Shay’s wedding?

Another topic Scheana addressed on her podcast was the possibility Raquel and Tom hooked up at her wedding to Brock Davies last summer.

Scheana’s cohost and best friend Jamie Lynne revealed there was a three-hour time period when the bridal party was getting ready that Raquel claimed to need some me time.

“I was getting ready on time there with seven out of eight of my bridesmaids who showed up when they were supposed to,” Scheana declared.

Jamie brought up that if Raquel and Tom were looking for some alone time while the bridal party was getting ready would have given them the perfect scenario. To be clear, they do not know whether Tom and Raquel hooked up at the wedding, but things are suspicious.

More details on the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion show should emerge next week, so be sure to keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for all the juicy information.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.