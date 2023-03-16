Vanderpump Rules fans notice Raquel Leviss’ ‘black eye’ in Episode 6 before alleged Scheana punch

There may have been more than meets the eye in Episode 6 of Vanderpump Rules.

Fans were undoubtfully dissecting the episode with a fine tooth comb, with many looking for clues now that it’s been discovered that cast member Tom Sandoval has been having an affair with fellow costar Raquel Leviss, ending his ten-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

The episode was almost too coincidental, now knowing what viewers know, that Bravo leadman Andy Cohen even had to step in and reiterate the fact that producers did not re-edit the episode post “Scandoval.”

However, one thing that some fans took note of was Raquel having a dark mark under her left eye throughout the duration of the episode, which looked about the same as it did in the photos she sent in while claiming her costar, Scheana Shay, hit her in the face.

On Wednesday, March 1, Scheana and Raquel were filming Watch What Happens Live in New York when Scheana found out about Raquel’s affair.

Raquel claimed that Scheana had then pushed her up against a brick wall and punched her, thus leaving her with a “black eye.”

Since the filming of Episode 6 happened the first week in August, confirmed by Andy on last night’s WWHL, the fact that Raquel seemingly had eye discoloration seemed quite suspicious to viewers.

Fans notice Raquel Leviss’ ‘black eye’ on Vanderpump Rules

One viewer pointed out Raquel’s eye in the scene where she decided to leave the “divorce party” girls’ trip early, asking, “Do I see a…black eye on Rachel?”

Do I see a…black eye on Rachel? 😂 #pumprules pic.twitter.com/jAcfTBOeb5 — pot on a yacht 🌬 (@potonayacht) March 16, 2023

Other viewers were quick to reply in agreeance, with comments back such as “*submits this into evidence for our Scheana girl*” and “What are the legal penalties for lying to a magistrate in official docs to obtain a favorable outcome?? I’m just saying…”

While the suspicion over Raquel’s bruised eye was strong during that particular scene, it was also seemingly present in other scenes as well.

Some viewers also noticed the dark mark in the scene where Raquel and Charli were talking in bed while deciding to head out early.

Did Scheana hit Raquel, causing the dark mark around her eye, or was it made up so that Raquel would be granted the restraining order?

Fans will have to wait until the reunion to find out, where it seems as if many of the unknown questions will finally be answered.

Scheana Shay’s lawyer says Raquel’s claims are ‘fabricated’

Last week, Raquel was granted a temporary restraining order against Scheana that forces Scheana to stay 100 yards from her. The two are also not allowed to communicate, which will make for an interesting Season 10 reunion, set to film on March 23.

While Raquel submitted the photos of her eye as “proof” of Scheana’s assault, Scheana’s lawyer is ready to prove that her claims were not true.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel [Raquel], period,” said Neama Rahmani, Scheana’s lawyer. “This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel [Raquel], period.”

Neama also said that Raquel’s “supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months,” and after Episode 6 of Vanderpump Rules, it seems as if that statement could in fact be true.

Neama stated that they were looking forward to presenting the true side of the story at the court hearing, which is currently set to take place on March 29.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.