Scheana Shay’s lawyer says she never punched ‘liar and cheat’ Raquel Leviss

While the rumor mill went wild among Vanderpump Rules fans over allegations Scheana Shay punched Raquel Leviss after finding out about her affair, Scheana’s lawyer has stepped in to say that didn’t happen.

Scheana and Raquel were filming Watch What Happens Live last Wednesday night when their best friend and costar, Ariana Madix, reportedly found sexually explicit videos of Raquel on her boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s phone.

Upon hearing of the months-long affair, Raquel claimed Scheana pushed her up against a brick wall and punched her in the face, giving her a black eye. Raquel was even granted a temporary restraining order over the alleged incident, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

However, Scheana’s lawyer Neama Rahmani released a statement on Thursday denying Raquel’s claims and saying the details of her story were fabricated.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel [Raquel], period,” Neama said.

Scheana’s lawyer also mentioned the photos Raquel included in her court filing that showed her apparent black eye, claiming that the “supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.”

Scheana’s lawyer continued to say that “neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward,” and since the judge has only heard Raquel’s side of the story, they are looking forward to presenting the “full and true story” in court.

A hearing will take place later this month on March 29.

While the cast is set to film the Season 10 reunion in roughly two weeks, the current restraining order would make things difficult as Scheana legally has to stay 100 yards away from Raquel.

Will one of the girls be attending the reunion via video chat? Contractually, they both have to show up, so it will be interesting to see how the messy situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

Raquel releases two statements on her affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval

After news broke of the affair, which ended the ten-year relationship between Tom and Ariana, Raquel took to Instagram to address the situation.

Her first statement focused on her mental health and her “addiction to love,” which she ultimately blamed for her intuition to prioritize intimate connections over her friendships.

Raquel also gave an apology to Ariana, especially since the two were close friends, and the affair has now reportedly left Ariana feeling “numb” and “devastated.”

The Bravo star also addressed the cheating scandal for a second time, referencing the fact that she has always had “sincere feelings” for Tom Sandoval and that she “cares for him.”

While Raquel continued to say that she doesn’t know what the future has in store for their relationship, she is choosing to take time in order to heal — for now.

While comments were turned off, it couldn’t be missed that one person swooped in to support her statement and give the post a Like — Tom Sandoval himself.

Tom also released two statements last week, first telling his followers to not take their anger out on his businesses and then (finally) giving an apology to Ariana.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.