Is Tom Schwartz filming another Bravo show amid Tom Sandoval and Raquel Lewiss Vanderpump Rules scandal?

Tom Schwartz has been dealing with the fallout of the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Lewiss cheating scandal like the rest of his Vanderpump Rules cast.

Andy Cohen wasted no time getting cameras up and running after news broke that Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval had split after she learned he had been cheating with Raquel for months.

The fallout of the scandal has plagued the Bravoverse, with so many stars like Kate Chastain and Hannah Ferrier weighing in on the hot topic.

Schwartz broke his silence a couple of days ago as he showed support for his friend and business partner while also supporting Arianna.

Now as the Vanderpump Rules drama heats up, it seems Schwartz has been listed as a cast member for Winter House.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That’s not all either, as his partner in crime, Sandoval, was set to appear alongside him.

Is Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz filming Winter House?

Earlier this month, the cast for Winter House was teased with a picture of the Tom’s in the mix. That was days before Scandoval broke, and now the dynamic for the Tom’s being on the show has changed.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the Tom’s would miss the beginning of Winter House filming since cameras were once again rolling on Vanderpump Rules. Winter House began filming Season 3 last week in Colorado.

A source close to Winter House production teased things were up in the air with the two Tom’s because of the Scandoval. It was teased the Vanderpump Rules stars would join Winter house near the end of filming or for just a quick pop-in.

However, that may have changed as the Instagram account @bravobygays has shared a post declaring Schwartz was spotted filming Winter House in Colorado.

A Reddit thread has a photo of Schwartz with other Winter House cast members and a camera all around them, pointing to the rumors being true.

When he broke his silence, Schwartz was at an airport headed out of town, and it appears he was on his way to Winter House.

Tom Schwartz was spotted without Tom Sandoval

There has been no mention of Sandoval being in Colorado right now, and considering cameras are filming Vanderpump Rules, odds are he’s back in Los Angles.

The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman will need to deal with his actions on camera as the cast prepares for the Season 10 reunion show.

That doesn’t mean Sandoval won’t join his pal at some point. Considering the mega scandal surrounding him, Winter House producers will likely want to distance themselves from him.

Tom Schwartz appears to be stepping out on his own as he films Winter House Season 3 without his buddy Tom Sandoval as the latter faces the aftermath of his affair with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Lewis.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.