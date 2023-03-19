Raquel Leviss ‘open to participating’ in Vanderpump Rules reunion

March has been filled with Vanderpump Rules drama. It’s so juicy that production picked up the cameras and filmed with the cast for nearly two weeks despite the season wrapping months ago.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are no longer together after his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss. News broke of the affair early this month, and since then, it’s been filled with shocking accusations and allegations of physical violence.

The Season 10 reunion is due to film this week, but there are some tricky waters to navigate before everything can come together.

Raquel filed a restraining order (which was granted) against Scheana Shay after she alleges her friend punched her upon learning of her affair with Tom. The two had been in New York City for an appearance on Watch What Happens Live following a new episode of Vanderpump Rules.

This complicates things, especially after Scheana revealed she intends to attend the reunion in person. The judge won’t hear the restraining order case until the end of the month and after the reunion is scheduled to take place. The order in place now requires Raquel and Scheana to be 100 yards away from one another. This includes Raquel’s place of residence, job, and anywhere else she is known to be.

Whether Raquel will be at the reunion remains unclear, but she seems open to it.

Raquel Leviss has been wishy-washy on filming

According to TMZ, Raquel Leviss has become “more open” to filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion and sharing her side of the story.

She has only filmed once since the cameras picked up at the beginning of the month, and it was a scene with Tom Sandoval as the two shared a kiss. Since then, though, she has opted not to film and has been avoiding producers who have tried to get her to resume filming.

If she chooses to attend the reunion, she and Scheana Shay cannot be on the set or in the building together. One can appear on Zoom, but they cannot talk to one another at all.

The backlash against Raquel and Tom has been intense, and most of the Vanderpmp Rules cast members have declared they are “Team Ariana.”

Are Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval together?

There’s been some speculation about the relationship status between Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval.

It’s rumored they were “in love,” and following the news of the affair, Tom was spotted visiting Raquel’s apartment.

Raquel has been staying with family as all of this works itself out, and Tom is reportedly still staying in the house he owns with Ariana Madix.

Viewers and fans of the show are waiting to see what went down with filming during the last two weeks.

As the week progresses, more information about the reunion should be made available, including who will and won’t be in attendance.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.