Will Raquel Leviss attend the Vanderpump Rules reunion? Tom Sandoval’s mistress speaks out

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is scheduled to tape on March 23, and all eyes have been on Raquel Leviss.

After nine years together, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval ended their relationship following the revelation he had a months-long affair with their good friend Raquel.

It has been a drama-filled month, and there were concerns Raquel wouldn’t return to Los Angeles to film the highly-anticipated reunion.

However, it looks like, despite her booking it out of town following the affair becoming public knowledge, Raquel will be attending the reunion in person.

This raises questions about whether Scheana Shay can attend the reunion, as Raquel has an active restraining order against her former BFF.

Here’s what we know about Raquel and her plans for the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Raquel Leviss confirms Vanderpump Rules intentions

Earlier today, Raquel Leviss took to Instagram to confirm her upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion plans.

Raquel Leviss will be in attendance for the Vanderpump Rules reunion. Pic credit: @raquelleviss/Instagram

That’s right, Raquel confirmed she is attending the Vanderpump Rules reunion in person. Color us shocked!

This will be a huge deal, mainly because the beauty queen has reportedly only filmed one scene for Vanderpump Rules post “Scandoval.”

She released statements since the affair news broke but hasn’t done any interviews on podcasts or anything else. It’s likely part of a contractual obligation, and viewers are ready to hear her speak.

Raquel Leviss is officially back in Los Angeles

TMZ was able to catch Raquel Leviss outside of LAX, and while she remained quiet, she was back in town.

She has been in Arizona with family and returned earlier today. It’s unclear whether she has spoken to Tom Sandoval since she landed, but he reportedly visited her recently.

There have been several questions regarding the relationship between Raquel and Tom, especially in the wake of the explosive mid-season trailer. It was not a one-night stand but a months-long affair.

Andy Cohen is ready to dig in and get the tough questions answered, but how forthcoming the SURver will be remains unclear. Viewers want to know whether Raquel and Tom will continue their relationship or if she plans to walk away from him after the damage she caused.

He seemingly hinted he wanted something long-term with her, but Jax Taylor revealed Raquel is “easily manipulated,” so her mind could be anywhere at this point.

It will likely be a long day tomorrow, especially after having a whole season to discuss on top of “Scandoval.” This could easily be a three-part reunion.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.