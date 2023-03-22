Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor calls Raquel Leviss ‘very easily manipulated’

Vanderpump Rules vet Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, are in New York ahead of their Watch What Happens Live taping.

Their opinion on “Scandoval” has been kept under wraps for the most part. Still, both supported Ariana Madix after her devastating split from Tom Sandoval following his months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

Jax and Tom were once close friends, but things changed when he married Brittany and stepped away from Vanderpump Rules after Season 8. However, Jax called Tom out on several occasions, including during the “Miami Girl” incident.

They are speaking out about “Scandoval” before their interview with Andy Cohen, which is scheduled to air following the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules.

But first, they stopped by to speak with Entertainment Tonight, where Jax and Brittany both talked about the magnitude of the situation between Tom and Ariana and what it means for the show moving forward.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Interestingly, Jax has a theory about why Tom chose Raquel.

Jax Taylor weighs in on why Tom Sandoval chose Raquel Leviss

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were on the show when Raquel Leviss joined and began dating James Kennedy. The two men didn’t see eye to eye often, which often caused drama in the group.

They left to build their life and welcome their first child, while James and Raquel went on to get engaged and continue filming Vanderpump Rules.

They both know Raquel enough to comment on the situation and what Jax said likely won’t surprise long-time viewers.

When talking about Tom Sandoval choosing Raquel, Jax said, “[Sandoval] never had control of Ariana. She’s a very strong, independent woman, and I feel like he couldn’t control her, and he can control Raquel very easily.”

He continued, “She’s very easily manipulated, and you can control her like that just by looking at her… She’s easily controllable, you can just tell she’s very co-dependent. She’s the definition of co-dependency.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will be on Watch What Happens Live

To capitalize on the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair, Andy Cohen invited Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright to the Clubhouse.

There’s plenty for them to talk about, including where the couple stands with some of their former Vanderpump Rules co-stars. They are still in contact with Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, as they all have children the same age.

Brittany revealed she contacted her friends when the news broke, asking if it was true. She said, “We have a group chat, and I was like, ‘Is this true?’ And they just wrote back yes, like, all caps, and then I was like, ‘Oh my god, how’s Ariana?’ Because, like, having to go through this so publicly is so mortifying.”

She knows all too well about it being mortifying as she experienced Jax cheating on her while they filmed Vanderpump Rules. However, it was a one-time thing, not a months-long affair like with Tom and Raquel.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.