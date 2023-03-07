Vanderpump Rules: Peter Madrigal pokes fun at Tom and Raquel scandal

The Vanderpump Rules tea is continuing to spill.

It’s been just a few days since Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair was made public.

While the fallout continues, several of the Vanderpump Rules cast members, both past and present, are weighing in on it.

There are already several who are “Team Ariana” and others who have yet to make a specific comment but have been making jokes about the situation.

Peter Madrigal falls into the latter category and probably feels very lucky his brush with Raquel was brief.

The premiere of Season 10 featured a little something happening between Raquel, the SURver, and Peter, the manager of SUR.

Peter Madrigal pokes fun at cheating scandal with new TikTok

In an attempt to be funny and shady, Peter Madrigal filmed a TikTok.

As he looked dapper, he sipped on a drink while sitting at the SUR bar. He wrote, “Meanwhile at Sur….Did I miss anything?”

Peter set the video to Good Day by Nappy Roots, and we wouldn’t expect anything less.

The comment section was filled with followers’ thoughts on the situation.

One wrote, “When Raquel said you weren’t her type it was because you’re not married.”

Peter couldn’t help but respond, “Guess not #single.”

Peter threw shade on TikTok. Pic credit: @peter_madrigal/TikTok

Of course, Raquel was not into Peter but loved making things awkward for her ex-fiance James Kennedy. But, SUR owner Lisa Vanderpump made it clear she shouldn’t be dating her superior.

Another commenter lamented about Lisa Vanderpump feeling regretful she didn’t give the least problematic cast member a business opportunity. After all, she partnered with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz with TomTom.

Vanderpump Rules cameras are filming again

Once news broke that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split, the Bravo cameras were picked up and immediately started filming again.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion was set to tape in a few weeks, but now, they are trying to get all of this new drama filmed and edited to tack onto Season 10.

James Kennedy confirmed he was filming earlier this week, and Tom and Ariana reportedly filmed together over the weekend. Lisa Vanderpump has remained quiet about it, except for a tweet in response to Andy Cohen, but she is due to be the Watch What Happens Live guest after the Vanderpump Rules episode airs this week.

Whether Peter has filmed an interview remains unclear, but being linked to Raquel, they likely want to know his thoughts.

And hopefully, he spills the tea.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.