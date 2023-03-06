Andy Cohen tells Lisa Vanderpump to ‘get a pacemaker’ for upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion

The Season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules will be filming soon, and head honcho Lisa Vanderpump may need a little extra help to get through it.

It’s been a rollercoaster of a weekend for Vanderpump Rules fans, as OG cast member Tom Sandoval was allegedly caught cheating on Ariana Madix with fellow cast mate Raquel Leviss, Monsters and Critics reported.

Ariana was absolutely devastated by the shocking revelation after their nine-year relationship, which started while the two were bartenders at one of Lisa’s restaurants.

Lisa Vanderpump has been at the forefront of Vanderpump Rules since its inception. The show is a spin-off of her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and was originally centered around the relationships between the staff at one of her L.A. restaurants, SUR.

Lisa is extremely close to Tom, Ariana, and Raquel, with all of them having worked at SUR at one point and Tom being part-owner of Lisa’s restaurant TomTom.

Amidst Tom’s cheating scandal, Lisa has kept rather quiet — except to let Andy Cohen know that she may not be emotionally ready to handle more than one reunion episode.

Andy Cohen tells Lisa Vanderpump he ‘needs her’ for Vanderpump Rules reunion

With so much to discuss on the upcoming reunion episodes, host Andy took to Twitter to ask fans, “How many parts is too many parts for the #pumprules reunion???”

Clearly devastated over the ordeal, Lisa responded to Andy to say that she would only be able to handle filming one part. “I’m not sure my heart is up to it,” she explained.

Keeping things lighthearted, Andy responded, “You have time to get a pacemaker because I NEED YOU.”

It’s pretty clear that the hit Bravo show will not be able to fit everything into one reunion episode, but Lisa may just need to take a few breaks throughout.

Andy Cohen says he felt ‘odd energy’ from Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

If there’s one person who has been trying to piece together clues from the past, it’s Bravo’s frontman, Andy Cohen.

During Monday’s episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Andy admitted that there had been some “odd energy” with both cast mates while recently appearing on Watch What Happens Live.

When Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz appeared on the show on February 8, Andy noticed the dynamic between the two BFFs and business partners was a bit off.

“When Schwartz was on with Sandoval on premiere night, there was some odd energy between them,” Andy explained. “Schwartz was looking at Sandoval the entire time, almost for guidance on answers.”

Likewise, Raquel and cast member Scheana Shay appeared on last Wednesday’s WWHL, where Raquel admitted that she believed Tom Sandoval was the cuter one out of “the Tom’s.”

As they cut to a commercial break, Scheana asked Raquel about her surprising answer, to which Raquel justified by saying Tom Sandoval “has abs.”

Andy said that he reached out to Scheana after the news of the affair broke on Friday, remembering the instance and realizing just how odd it was.

While there is still a good chunk of episodes left of Season 10 to air, fans can look forward to a jam-packed reunion with plenty of high emotions later this year.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.