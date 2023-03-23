Jax Taylor claims Tom Schwartz knew about ‘Scandoval’ for a ‘while’

Leave it to Jax Taylor to spill the beans!

The former Vanderpump Rules star and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, appeared on Watch What Happens Live following the most recent episode of the hit Bravo show.

Andy Cohen didn’t hold back, asking Jax and Brittany several questions about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Most answers weren’t surprising, especially given how their friendship fell apart.

However, what Jax said about Tom Schwartz and his knowledge of “Scandoval” was interesting. There has been plenty of speculation about how much he knew and whether he was a decoy for the affair.

Tom and Tom have been friends for over a decade, and it seems that loyalty played a role in the secrecy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So, how long did Tom know about the affair?

Jax Taylor claims Tom Schwartz urged Tom Sandoval to come forward about the affair

During Jax Taylor’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen threw a bunch of questions out at him and his wife, Brittany Cartwright.

The biggest revelation came when Andy asked Jax how long he thought Tom Schwartz knew about the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss and whether he believed he was used as a decoy.

Jax said, “I talk to Schwartz every day, so I know for a fact, 100 percent fact, on my child, he told me he knew.”

Brittany tried to deflect, but it didn’t work.

He continued, “He [said], ‘I knew for a while,’ and he kinda left it at that. But then he said, ‘I tried to tell him to come forward with it.'”

Tom Schwartz hinted at knowing about the affair

After the news broke that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had split following a months-long affair he had with their good friend Raquel Leviss, most of the Vanderpump Rules cast spoke out — except Tom Schwartz.

When he was finally caught at the airport, he hinted that he may have known longer than everyone else. Tom did not explicitly say he knew, but he hinted at it, revealing it would be discussed at the reunion.

During Katie Maloney’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month, she seemingly hinted that her ex-husband may have known more too. She believes he was “duped” into possibly hiding the affair.

With the Vanderpump Rules reunion taping on March 23, it will be interesting to see what the cast says and how much they are honest about when taking the heat.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.