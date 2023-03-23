Raquel Leviss slammed by Spencer Pratt for ‘rookie’ mistake

Spencer Pratt has legions of fans on TikTok, and he has stayed away from “Scandoval” and all of the Vanderpump Rules drama until now.

He typically rants about hot topics or comments on videos made about him as he scrolls the social media platform, but he made time to call out Raquel Leviss and her very “rookie” mistake after seeing what the Vanderpump Rules star said to a photog just one day ahead of the highly-anticipated reunion taping.

Raquel returned to Los Angeles to film the reunion in person and spilled plenty to the cameraman, who caught her alone outside a nail bar.

After being on reality TV for as long as he has, Spencer was appalled by what Raquel did. He even warned her about how mad Bravo would be when she showed up in the morning to film.

How he addressed the situation was entertaining, especially because he clearly meant every word. He was more worked up about what she said on camera than the cheating she did with Tom Sandoval behind Ariana Madix’s back. That should tell you everything.

Spencer, you offered some wise words.

Spencer Pratt goes off about the ‘rookie’ mistake Raquel Leviss made

After watching some of the video shared of Raquel Leviss talking about wanting to take accountability, “Scandoval,” and her issues with Scheana Shay, Spencer Pratt had plenty to say.

He wants to know what she was thinking and mentions that the reunion “is tonight,” but it’s being taped tomorrow (March 23).

Spencer went on to call her out for sabotaging her re-up for her contract negotiations, which could have been huge. Vanderpump Rules ratings have soared, and this was her chance to ask for more money if she wanted to return, and yet, she spilled her guts to the man at the nail bar.

There was also talk about how bad the video was, and Spencer isn’t wrong. The person asking Raquel the questions didn’t know some of the cast members’ names and called Ariana Madix Aria. It was a little cringe, and Spencer revealed it didn’t make him want to tune into the reunion.

He said, “What were you thinking, Raquel? I know you’re not good at making choices clearly. But this, this is where I draw the line. Rookie mistake.”

Did Raquel Leviss just lose her shot at upping her contract?

When news broke that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, she went almost radio-silent.

She did issue two statements on social media, and after that, she took off to Arizona, where her family is based. Raquel returned home to film the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Based on her comments earlier, there’s a possibility she could end up with Tom, especially if they survive the reunion and things die down.

Spencer Pratt could be right, though. She may have lost her chance to negotiate at a higher rate.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.